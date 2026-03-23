EXCLUSIVE: Secret Love Child Scandal Chuck Norris Took to the Grave — Inside the Moment That Floored Hollywood Legend When Daughter He Never Knew Turned Up

Norris is believed to have fathered the child during a fling in 1962 with 19-year-old Johanna Brady.

"I was in the military police in Riverside, California, and waiting to be discharged," the Way of the Dragon actor explained. "Dianne had gone on to Los Angeles when I met Johanna. For the next few weeks, I saw her every night. To my shame, I never told Johanna I was married."

According to Norris, he had no idea his teen mistress was pregnant until 2 years after their split, when he received a legal letter demanding child support from him. As for her secret child, who was named Dina, she did not learn the identity of her biological father until she was 16 years old, after hearing her mother talk about the Hollywood legend.

Dina decided to reach out to Norris in 1991, as the movie star recalled the shocking moment.