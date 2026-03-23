EXCLUSIVE: Secret Love Child Scandal Chuck Norris Took to the Grave — Inside the Moment That Floored Hollywood Legend When Daughter He Never Knew Turned Up
March 23 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Chuck Norris' tragic death has resurfaced all of his secrets, including a daughter he never knew he had until later in his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic martial artist previously admitted to having an affair while he was married to his first wife, Dianne Holechek, calling it a "terrible sin."
Chuck Norris' Shame Exposed
Norris is believed to have fathered the child during a fling in 1962 with 19-year-old Johanna Brady.
"I was in the military police in Riverside, California, and waiting to be discharged," the Way of the Dragon actor explained. "Dianne had gone on to Los Angeles when I met Johanna. For the next few weeks, I saw her every night. To my shame, I never told Johanna I was married."
According to Norris, he had no idea his teen mistress was pregnant until 2 years after their split, when he received a legal letter demanding child support from him. As for her secret child, who was named Dina, she did not learn the identity of her biological father until she was 16 years old, after hearing her mother talk about the Hollywood legend.
Dina decided to reach out to Norris in 1991, as the movie star recalled the shocking moment.
'I'm Your Daughter From an Experience'
"I was going through my mail at home, and I see this letter, and I open it up," he recalled in a previous interview. "It's from Dina … and she says, 'I'm your daughter from an experience,' and she said, 'I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn't interfere with your family.'"
The pair eventually met up in person: "The moment I saw Dina, I saw myself. Then I met Johanna for the first time since 1962, and that was very special," Norris said.
"Now we're one big joyful family!" he said years after the meetup.
In 2015, Norris boasted about his daughter, Dina, on her 52nd birthday, saying he had celebrated her special day in Hawaii with his second wife, Gena O'Kelley.
People were quick to comment at the time, as one person gushed, "Beautiful place to have a family photo taken, what wonderful memories to take home with you."
Another said, "You are my hero and so warmhearted to welcome Dina into your life, not but a handful of men would do that," and one user noted, "I really appreciate your family values and the honesty you share with us fans."
Aside from Dina, Norris shared two kids with Holechek and two more children with O'Kelley.
On Thursday, March 19, he died after he had been hospitalized in Hawaii following a medical emergency earlier in the week.
Chuck Norris Death Details
"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength," the family said in a statement released to the public. "To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."
The family added, "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."
A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
In 2017, Norris suffered two heart attacks just minutes apart while at a Casino in a remote area of Nevada.
"Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes," a source said at the time; however, Norris pulled through.
The insider noted: "This would have easily killed most men half his age, but Chuck is still at the peak of physical fitness."