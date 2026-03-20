EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris Suffered '2 Heart Attacks' That Would Have 'Killed Most Men' Years Before His Tragic Death at 86
March 20 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Chuck Norris survived not just one, but two heart attacks, which struck within minutes of each other nearly a decade ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The world is mourning the action hero, a legend for his strength of mind and body, who died Friday, March 20, at age 86.
Chuck Norris' Not 'Most Men'
Back in July 2017, the then 77-year-old martial arts legend suffered two massive heart attacks, and endured a frantic 240-mile dash by ambulance and helicopter to get medical help that saved his life.
"This would have easily killed most men half his age, but Chuck is still at the peak of physical fitness," an insider told Radar at the time.
The terrifying ordeal began after the Walker, Texas Ranger star made an appearance at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships in Las Vegas on July 16.
After the event, Norris, his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and other family members broke up their nine-hour drive home to Chester, California, by stopping at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in a remote area of Nevada.
'He Was on the Casino Floor'
"Chuck’s wife checked the group into the hotel around 1:30 in the morning," an employee at the hotel’s front desk said. "He was on the casino floor a little while, and then went to his room."
Around 5:30 a.m., Norris collapsed with chest pains while taking a shower.
As shocked hotel guests watched, emergency responders rushed the ailing actor through the casino on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. But Norris stopped breathing during a tense 100-mile, high-speed race to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nevada.
Medics jump-started his heart with a defibrillator, while his tearful wife helplessly looked on, sources said.
Chuck Noris 'He Died Twice in 47 Minutes'
After arriving at the hospital, the karate king suffered an unprecedented second heart attack. Medical personnel stabilized him once again, and Norris was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on a trauma chopper, an eyewitness said.
"It was touch and go. I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him," another source revealed. "Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes! There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor – not the clock!"
But true to his image as a superhuman action hero, Norris – who starred with Bruce Lee in the 1972 classic Way of the Dragon – bounced back quickly and was released from the hospital within days.
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Chuck Norris' Final Passage
He lived a healthy and happy life for nearly a decade longer. The actor died on Thursday, March 19, after being hospitalized in Kauai for an undisclosed medical incident.
His family shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."
While the cause of his death has yet to be released, Norris was said to be doing well, cracking jokes, and "in good spirits." He was reportedly training on the Hawaiian island the same day he was hospitalized.
Just over one week ago, the martial arts enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video proving he was still fit well into his eighties, as he celebrated his 86th birthday.
"I don't age, I level up," he quipped in the caption at the time.