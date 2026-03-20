EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris Suffered '2 Heart Attacks' That Would Have 'Killed Most Men' Years Before His Tragic Death at 86

Back in July 2017, the then 77-year-old martial arts legend suffered two massive heart attacks, and endured a frantic 240-mile dash by ambulance and helicopter to get medical help that saved his life.

"This would have easily killed most men half his age, but Chuck is still at the peak of physical fitness," an insider told Radar at the time.

The terrifying ordeal began after the Walker, Texas Ranger star made an appearance at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships in Las Vegas on July 16.

After the event, Norris, his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and other family members broke up their nine-hour drive home to Chester, California, by stopping at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in a remote area of Nevada.