'I Don't Age, I Level Up': Chuck Norris Gushed Over 'Good Health' in Heartbreaking Final Post on 86th Birthday — Just Days Before His Shock Death

The actor died on Thursday, March 19, after being hospitalized in Kauai for an undisclosed medical incident, sparking an outpouring of tributes from across the world.

In his final social media update, Norris sparred with a partner and quipped: "I don’t age, I level up."

"I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love," he continued at the time.

"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know."