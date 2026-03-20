'I Don't Age, I Level Up': Chuck Norris Gushed Over 'Good Health' in Heartbreaking Final Post on 86th Birthday — Just Days Before His Shock Death
March 20 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Chuck Norris gushed over his "good health" in his heartbreaking final social media post ten days before his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood legend shared a message to his legions of followers to mark his 86th birthday, which accompanied a video of the star sparring outside with a trainer.
Chuck Norris' Final Post
The actor died on Thursday, March 19, after being hospitalized in Kauai for an undisclosed medical incident, sparking an outpouring of tributes from across the world.
In his final social media update, Norris sparred with a partner and quipped: "I don’t age, I level up."
"I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love," he continued at the time.
"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know."
'A Symbol of Strength'
On Friday, March 20, his family confirmed he'd died.
"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," their statement read. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."
"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."
They added: "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."
Family's Emotional Tribute
"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him," the lengthy statement noted.
"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."
"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us," they concluded.
While the cause of his death has yet to be released, Norris was said to be doing well, cracking jokes, and "in good spirits" during a phone call with a friend shortly before his passing, according to TMZ.
According to reports, Norris was training on the Hawaiian island of Kauai the same day he was hospitalized.
Tributes poured in for Norris following the news of his passing.
His son Dakota said in an Instagram post: "Dad, it’s hard to find the right words for this, but I’ll do my best. You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life.
"Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you. You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared a picture of himself with Norris, writing that "Texas has lost a legend."
"All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris. He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon, and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives.
"Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the principles that make America the greatest nation on earth. He embodied the toughness, grit, and patriotism that makes Texas supreme."