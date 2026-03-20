EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Culture of Abuse' in Duggar Family's IBLP Religious 'Cult' in Resurfaced Clips — As Joseph Faces Possibility of Life Behind Bars for Allegedly Molesting Child

Emily Elizabeth Anderson, who was interviewed for the docuseries, admitted that she had been molested by her father when she was around 10 years old.

In another tragic moment, a woman with past connections to the IBLP shared that when she first heard about Josh Duggar molesting his sisters, she initially thought that seemed like a normal thing for brothers to do.

In a previous interview, Shiny Happy People producer Blye Faust also confirmed they discovered that familial abuse was a "pattern" that appeared to be "rampant" within the IBLP communities while filming the exposé.

"It is something anytime you see a very secretive, patriarchal-driven, closed society," Faust said at the time. "Unfortunately, you see these kinds of abuses being propagated."

Director and producer Olivia Crist added, "It's horrifying and unfortunately very, very, very common in this circle from what we've learned and what our survivors have told us throughout all of our research."