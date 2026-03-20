EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Culture of Abuse' in Duggar Family's IBLP Religious 'Cult' in Resurfaced Clips — As Joseph Faces Possibility of Life Behind Bars for Allegedly Molesting Child
March 20 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Shocking details of the dark inner workings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a Christian religious group notably followed by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have resurfaced after Joseph Duggar's bombshell arrest for alleged child molestation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In one resurfaced scene from Prime Video's docuseries Shiny Happy People, a young woman who had formerly been a part of the IBLP implied that sexual abuse between family members was not surprising.
Familial Abuse Appears to Be 'Rampant' in the IBLP
Emily Elizabeth Anderson, who was interviewed for the docuseries, admitted that she had been molested by her father when she was around 10 years old.
In another tragic moment, a woman with past connections to the IBLP shared that when she first heard about Josh Duggar molesting his sisters, she initially thought that seemed like a normal thing for brothers to do.
In a previous interview, Shiny Happy People producer Blye Faust also confirmed they discovered that familial abuse was a "pattern" that appeared to be "rampant" within the IBLP communities while filming the exposé.
"It is something anytime you see a very secretive, patriarchal-driven, closed society," Faust said at the time. "Unfortunately, you see these kinds of abuses being propagated."
Director and producer Olivia Crist added, "It's horrifying and unfortunately very, very, very common in this circle from what we've learned and what our survivors have told us throughout all of our research."
What Is the Institute in Basic Life Principles?
The Institute in Basic Life Principles is a Christianity-based fundamentalist church founded in 1961 by religious leader Bill Gothard.
The church's teachings are based on seven life principles – design, authority, responsibility, suffering, ownership, freedom, and success – and strongly emphasize the importance of male authority in a family.
Other prevalent beliefs include a strict view on modesty and sexual purity, both of which Duggar fans can see portrayed in the controversial family's various reality shows.
Jim Bob, 60, and Michelle, 59, were also known to have occasionally spoken at IBLP conferences around the country.
Josh Duggar's Molestation Scandal
In 2015, it was revealed that Josh had molested four of his sisters when he was between 14 and 15 years old.
When Jim Bob and Michelle found out about the abuse, they did not immediately report it to the police. Instead, they decided to handle the situation privately by having him attend Christian counselling.
Years later, Josh was arrested for receiving child pornography. In December 2021, he was found guilty and was sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison.
According to Faust, lack of "repercussions" and "treatment" when Josh was a teenager could have contributed to his future behavior.
"Anytime that this stuff [abuse] raises its head and then you just bury your head in the sand and pretend like it never happened and don't talk about it and don't confront it, you know, unfortunately, things probably aren't going to change," she shared. "And that's probably a large part of what happened here."
Details of Joseph Duggar's Arrest
On Wednesday, March 18, Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida.
"Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse," the press release read.
Joseph allegedly asked the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," and then "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," according to police.
He was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
On Friday, Joseph made his first court appearance via Zoom and waived his right to an extradition hearing. He is expected to be transferred to Florida to face charges in the near future.