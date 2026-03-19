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Home > News > Breaking News

Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He's Arrested for Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9' — As Reality Show Fans Beg Wife Kendra to 'Run' From 'Sick' Husband

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: Washington County Sheriff's Department

Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18.

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March 19 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar was in no mood to smile for the camera as police snapped his mugshot Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com can report, after the former 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a nine-year-old girl.

The arrest is the latest black eye for the extended Duggar family, as Joseph's older brother, Josh Duggar, is currently rotting in a Texas federal prison for receiving child pornography.

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joseph duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

He is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor.

Joseph's mugshot was released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 31-year-old stares blankly at the camera, sporting a thick brown beard and matching brown hair. His quaff is receding, and he has as much as he could combed over his brow.

The disgraced reality star is wearing a simple gray T-shirt.

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Joseph is the seventh out of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 kids. He married Kendra Caldwell in September 2017, and they welcomed at least three children over the next five years, with rumors they also have a fourth child.

The former TLC star and his wife were frequent social media users in the four years after their wedding, but suddenly and mysteriously stopped posting to Instagram in 2021– not long after the alleged 2020 incident.

Their last post on their shared account featured the couple wishing daugther Addison Renee a happy second birthday on November 3, 2021.

While Joseph and Kendra have remained quiet, fans flooded their final post with new messages of worry and support for the troubled mom.

"Kendra, my prayers are with you and your kids," one person commented. "You can't stay for the kids, you need to leave him and protect yourself and your children."

Another lamented: "I really hope Kendra doesn’t stand by him. There was some sinister crap going on in that Duggar household."

One person urged: "Please do not 'stand by your man' like Anna did. Please take those babies and leave! Go back to your parents or somewhere safe. Do not stay with the Duggar family."

While one person flatly stated: "RUN!"

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