Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He's Arrested for Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9' — As Reality Show Fans Beg Wife Kendra to 'Run' From 'Sick' Husband

Joseph is the seventh out of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 kids. He married Kendra Caldwell in September 2017, and they welcomed at least three children over the next five years, with rumors they also have a fourth child.

The former TLC star and his wife were frequent social media users in the four years after their wedding, but suddenly and mysteriously stopped posting to Instagram in 2021– not long after the alleged 2020 incident.

Their last post on their shared account featured the couple wishing daugther Addison Renee a happy second birthday on November 3, 2021.

While Joseph and Kendra have remained quiet, fans flooded their final post with new messages of worry and support for the troubled mom.

"Kendra, my prayers are with you and your kids," one person commented. "You can't stay for the kids, you need to leave him and protect yourself and your children."

Another lamented: "I really hope Kendra doesn’t stand by him. There was some sinister crap going on in that Duggar household."

One person urged: "Please do not 'stand by your man' like Anna did. Please take those babies and leave! Go back to your parents or somewhere safe. Do not stay with the Duggar family."

While one person flatly stated: "RUN!"