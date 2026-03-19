EXCLUSIVE: How Joseph Duggar Can Be Sent to Rot Behind Bars For Life — After Ex-Reality Star Is Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Child
March 19 2026, Updated 6:17 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar could be sentenced to life in prison if the former 19 Kids and Counting star is found guilty of molesting a nine-year-old minor, RadarOnline.com can report.
The alleged crime reportedly occurred in Florida, which has some of the strictest child molestation laws in the nation.
Joseph Duggar Is Waiting to Face Justice
As Radar reported, investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse."
The victim, who is now 14 years old, detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.
Joseph is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where he is charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
According to information obtained by the Muscaw Law Group in Naples, Florida, if the victim is less than 12 years of age, and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."
Florida's Strict Child Molestation Laws
Authorities told Radar the allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
According to the Muscaw firm, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."
And the consequences could be severe.
"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the firm continued. "The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."
Extreme and Lasting Consequences
Even once those convicted are released from prison, they continue to face extreme and lasting consequences, as it's a requirement that their name be permanently added to the National Sex Offender Registry.
A s-- offender will never be allowed to work unsupervised with children again, and their movements will also be tracked and restricted.
"You will no longer have the right to live and travel wherever you want," the lawyers stressed.
Life Around Children Could Be Impossible
Getting a job will be tough as well, as most employers have no desire to hire a convicted child molester, or anyone who is convicted of a s-- crime against children.
And even if they do, the offender "cannot under any circumstances" work with or around children.
Joseph's family life could be the most affected. He and his wife, Kendra, share three children – and possibly a yet-to-be-revealed fourth baby. Per Florida law, the former reality star could be forced to make a drastic change.
"You may be required to stay within a certain amount of feet away from children, and this could even include your own children," according to Florida law.