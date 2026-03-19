Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Remains Silent on Her Husband's Arrest — As Private Mom Once Labeled Now-Disgraced Reality Star 'Truly Selfless' Before Shock Charges

Kendra, 27, once regularly shared snippets of their lives on social media, but she hasn't posted to their joint Instagram since late 2021.

Joseph Duggar 's wife, Kendra , has been silent in the wake of the disgraced reality star's shocking arrest for alleged lewd acts against a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a Season 3 episode of TLC's Counting On, Joseph explained they'd been talking "close to six months" prior to their first date and had known each other for several years.

Kendra and Joseph, 31, met while attending church services at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Arkansas where her father served as a pastor.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar knew each other for several years before they began their courtship.

They began their courtship in March 2017, and in typical Duggar fashion , they tied the knot only six months later.

Joseph claimed he wanted to show her where he "started" his life before they potentially " start a new portion of life " together.

"Our plan is to go to the car auction and use this as a decoy so she won’t catch on to what we’re actually planning on doing," he explained. "Once we’re finished up with the auction, I’m going to take her to the house where I was actually born. It’s kind of on the way home, and then I’ll pop the question to her and ask her if she’ll start a courtship with me."

After their wedding, Kendra told People that "one of the most enjoyable things about being married" was being able to spend more time with Joseph.

"I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time," she continued. "Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing.”

In 2020, Kendra gushed that she loved being married to her husband and said she most admired how "truly selfless" he was.

"In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids," she said of navigating pregnancy and parenthood. "I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back."