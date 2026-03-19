Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > Kendra Duggar

Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Remains Silent on Her Husband's Arrest — As Private Mom Once Labeled Now-Disgraced Reality Star 'Truly Selfless' Before Shock Charges

Kendra Duggar has not spoken out on her husband's arrest.
Source: TLC

Kendra Duggar has not spoken out on her husband's arrest.

March 19 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, has been silent in the wake of the disgraced reality star's shocking arrest for alleged lewd acts against a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kendra, 27, once regularly shared snippets of their lives on social media, but she hasn't posted to their joint Instagram since late 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Kendra and Joseph Duggar Meet?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kendra and Joseph Duggar met at church.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar met at church.

Kendra and Joseph, 31, met while attending church services at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Arkansas where her father served as a pastor.

During a Season 3 episode of TLC's Counting On, Joseph explained they'd been talking "close to six months" prior to their first date and had known each other for several years.

"I guess we would call it more of a friendship stage," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph and Kendra Duggar knew each other for several years before they began their courtship.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph and Kendra Duggar knew each other for several years before they began their courtship.

"Our plan is to go to the car auction and use this as a decoy so she won’t catch on to what we’re actually planning on doing," he explained. "Once we’re finished up with the auction, I’m going to take her to the house where I was actually born. It’s kind of on the way home, and then I’ll pop the question to her and ask her if she’ll start a courtship with me."

Joseph claimed he wanted to show her where he "started" his life before they potentially "start a new portion of life" together.

They began their courtship in March 2017, and in typical Duggar fashion, they tied the knot only six months later.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Gushed Joseph Was 'Truly Selfless'

Kendra and Joseph Duggar got married in 2017.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar got married in 2017.

After their wedding, Kendra told People that "one of the most enjoyable things about being married" was being able to spend more time with Joseph.

"I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time," she continued. "Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing.”

In 2020, Kendra gushed that she loved being married to her husband and said she most admired how "truly selfless" he was.

"In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids," she said of navigating pregnancy and parenthood. "I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back."

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Photo of Brody Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Sarah Tena

Kylie Jenner's Brother Brody Slams X-Rated Model Who Claimed She Had Hot Romance With Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Doing This for Attention'

Taylor Frankie Paul's casting in 'The Bachelorette' was included in the most recent season of 'SLOMW.'

'The Bachelorette' Canceled: ABC Shuts Down New Season After Taylor Frankie Paul Is Accused of Domestic Abuse and Disturbing Video of Attack on Dakota Mortensen Leaks

Details of Joseph's Shocking Arrest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18.

On Wednesday, March 18, Joseph was taken into police custody in connection with alleged "unlawful sexual activity with a minor."

According to police, the incident occurred in 2020 during a vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida. The alleged victim was under 10 years old at the time.

"Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse," a press release on his arrest read. "The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.