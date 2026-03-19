Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Remains Silent on Her Husband's Arrest — As Private Mom Once Labeled Now-Disgraced Reality Star 'Truly Selfless' Before Shock Charges
March 19 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, has been silent in the wake of the disgraced reality star's shocking arrest for alleged lewd acts against a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kendra, 27, once regularly shared snippets of their lives on social media, but she hasn't posted to their joint Instagram since late 2021.
How Did Kendra and Joseph Duggar Meet?
Kendra and Joseph, 31, met while attending church services at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Arkansas where her father served as a pastor.
During a Season 3 episode of TLC's Counting On, Joseph explained they'd been talking "close to six months" prior to their first date and had known each other for several years.
"I guess we would call it more of a friendship stage," he added.
"Our plan is to go to the car auction and use this as a decoy so she won’t catch on to what we’re actually planning on doing," he explained. "Once we’re finished up with the auction, I’m going to take her to the house where I was actually born. It’s kind of on the way home, and then I’ll pop the question to her and ask her if she’ll start a courtship with me."
Joseph claimed he wanted to show her where he "started" his life before they potentially "start a new portion of life" together.
They began their courtship in March 2017, and in typical Duggar fashion, they tied the knot only six months later.
Kendra Gushed Joseph Was 'Truly Selfless'
After their wedding, Kendra told People that "one of the most enjoyable things about being married" was being able to spend more time with Joseph.
"I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time," she continued. "Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing.”
In 2020, Kendra gushed that she loved being married to her husband and said she most admired how "truly selfless" he was.
"In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids," she said of navigating pregnancy and parenthood. "I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back."
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Details of Joseph's Shocking Arrest
On Wednesday, March 18, Joseph was taken into police custody in connection with alleged "unlawful sexual activity with a minor."
According to police, the incident occurred in 2020 during a vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida. The alleged victim was under 10 years old at the time.
"Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse," a press release on his arrest read. "The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old."