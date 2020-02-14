Post gone wrong!

A video of Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s children playing with a zipper and posted on the family Instagram page on Thursday has sent counting on fans into a frenzy.

The video captured big brother Addison laughing and playing with the zipper in baby Grant’s car seat.

“This just melts my heart ,” the caption read. “I just love seeing these two love on each other! The small moments are the best.”

As the parents gushed over their children, fans slammed the stars for their lack of concern in what they deemed a dangerous matter.

“Please be careful the zipper doesn’t catch her face,” one person wrote. Another commented, “So adorable! Just watch her cheeks don’t get zipped up!” Someone else replied, “Very cute, but he almost got her face in the zipper.”

And alongside the critics came supportive fans who defended the Duggars.

“My son and daughter are the same age and he does the exact same thing to my daughter when she is in her car seat,” someone else responded. “Love it.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Joseph and Kendra’s relationship heated up quickly after they announced they were courting in March 2017. In May, they got engaged at Joy-Anna Duggar‘s wedding to Austin Forsyth. They tied the knot in September and three months later, they were already expecting their first child.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “Wow, it’s so exciting! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

During her pregnancy, critics attacked her for snow tubing. One fan wrote, “She can flip on the tube or hit a bump or tree. I just don’t [think] it’s the best idea.”

Another fan called Kendra’s activity “not wise,” while a third person said she asked for her doctor’s permission to go bowling while she was pregnant.