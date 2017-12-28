Duggar Baby in Danger? Fans Slam Kendra for Doing Snow Sports While Pregnant

It’s only been just days since Kendra and Joseph Duggar announced they’re expecting their first child – and the reality TV mom-to-be is already being accused of putting her unborn child in danger!

Kendra joined famed Duggar cousin Amy King in a fun-filled day of snow tubing on Thursday. In an Instagram post, Amy shared a selfie of the two standing on what appears to be a ski mountain with big snow tubes and dressed head to toe in winter accessories. Amy wrote, “Sliding into your Instagram feed with this sweet girl! Tubing & shopping today while the boys ski.”

Kendra had a huge smile on her face, but fans immediately slammed the star, claiming that tubing isn’t a safe activity to do while pregnant. One fan wrote, “She can flip on the tube or hit a bump or tree. I just don’t [think] it’s the best idea.”

Amy immediately came to Kendra’s defense. She responded to fans, writing, “She wasn’t in any danger at all, or the baby.”

But the accusations didn’t end there. One fan called Kendra’s activity “not wise,” while another fan said she asked for her doctor’s permission to go bowling while she was pregnant.

Joseph, 22, and Kendra, 19, got married on September 8. On December 18 they announced their baby news. “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves! Wow, it’s so exciting!” the couple told Us Weekly. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby.”

As Radar readers know, Kendra isn’t the only pregnant Duggar to come under fire this week. Joy-Anna, 20, has been accused of getting pregnant before her wedding to husband Austin Forsyth. A top doc told Radar that the Counting On star appears 32 weeks pregnant in a recent bump photo. If she conceived on her wedding night, Joy-Anna would be just about 30-and-a-half weeks pregnant.

