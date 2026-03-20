Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Josh Duggar

Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar Hits Back at 'False' Child Molestation Accusations Aimed at Brother Joseph from Prison — It's 'Sensationalized Fiction'

picture of of Josh Duggar and Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar has defended brother Joseph from prison after the reality star was charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl.

March 20 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Josh Duggar has dismissed his brother Joseph's child molestation allegations as "sensationalized fiction," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The convicted s-- offender defended his brother from behind bars while serving a 12-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar's 'Painful Reality'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of of Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar says he's 'deeply saddened' by charges against his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, and charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl.

Josh, 38, said charges against his brother "deeply saddened" him.

His attorney said, "Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life.

"He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."

The attorney added that although "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication," the jailed brother "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Josh Duggar's Claims Contradict What Cops Say?

joseph duggar and family
Source: littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar, here with wife Kendra and their kids, reportedly engaged in 'unlawful sexual activity' with the underage girl during a family vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Both brothers were stars on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, a reality show that ran for roughly seven years.

It followed the lives of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, along with their nine daughters and ten sons, whose names all start with "J."

Josh's claim that the charges against Joseph are false contradicts the authorities' assertion the reality star admitted to unlawful conduct to both them and the accuser's father.

Joseph, a married father of four, repeatedly engaged in "unlawful sexual activity" with the underage girl during a family vacation in 2020 at Panama City Beach, the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida said in a statement released after the arrest on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Jospeh Duggar's Alleged Crimes Explained

Joseph and Kendra Duggar knew each other for several years before they began their courtship.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar's alleged victim reported the alleged assault to police in Tontitown, Arkansas,

READ MORE ON NEWS
marquee dayclub just got a major glow up and martin garrix is headlining the party

Marquee Dayclub Just Got a Major Glow-Up — and Martin Garrix Is Headlining the Party

Split photo of Lunden Roberts, Hunter Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Heartless Hunter! Inside Story of How Lawsuit Charges Joe Biden's Scandal-Scarred Son With 'Ghosting' Ting Lovechild

Article continues below advertisement

Police said Joseph "repeatedly" asked the girl to sit on his lap. Later, he allegedly asked her to sit on a couch with him.

While a blanket was over them, Joseph "manipulated" her underwear, "grazed" her genitals, and rubbed her thighs, police said.

The girl, now 14, reported the alleged assault to police in Tontitown, Arkansas, and once investigators determined the incident occurred in Bay County, they referred the case to the sheriff’s office, which issued a warrant for Joseph's arrest.

Officers with the Tontitown Police Department arrested Joseph based on that warrant. He is being held in Arkansas as he awaits extradition back to Florida.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Kendra and Joseph Duggar met at church.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The victim told police that Joseph Duggar 'eventually apologized for his actions.'

The girl told police Joseph "eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology," according to the statement from the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The father of the girl confronted Joseph about the alleged assault on Tuesday, March 18, according to police in Tontitown. After that, Joseph admitted to his actions to the girl's dad and to a Tontitown detective, police said.

Joseph was subsequently charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12-years-old, and with lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

The Duggar family's TLC reality show was canceled in 2015 after allegations emerged that Josh, the oldest son, had molested several girls years earlier, including some of his sisters.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.