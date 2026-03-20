Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar Hits Back at 'False' Child Molestation Accusations Aimed at Brother Joseph from Prison — It's 'Sensationalized Fiction'

Joseph, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, March 19, and charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl.

Josh, 38, said charges against his brother "deeply saddened" him.

His attorney said, "Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life.

"He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."

The attorney added that although "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication," the jailed brother "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."