Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Secretly Welcomed 4th Child — And Took Major Social Media Hiatus Before Disgraced Reality Star's Arrest on Child Molestation Charges

The duo once proudly showed off their three young kids on Instagram, but now, the photos that remain have been flooded with support for Kendra and the children following Joseph's shocking arrest amid allegations that he molested a minor child.

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, secretly welcomed a fourth child in 2022, a year after the duo mysteriously took their growing family off social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joseph and Kendra still shared photos when they were a family of five.

Even the main Duggar family homepage has not yet updated Joseph's biography to reflect that he's now a father-of-four, which is highly odd, considering how they love to celebrate the birth of new children into the lineage.

The duo went ultra-secretive after their final Instagram post in November 2021, which celebrated Addison's second birthday. The sweet share came one month before Joseph's older brother, Josh , was found guilty on two child-porn-related charges in December 2021 and later sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

They welcomed their first child, son Garrett, in 2018, followed by daughter Addison in 2019. The couple proudly introduced their newborn daughter, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, in a February 23, 2021, Instagram post, but never returned to announce the birth of their son, Justus, in the late spring of 2022.

The little boy's name was later uncovered in a June 2023 obituary for Kendra's grandmother, Peggy Ann Caldwell, which said she left behind "her great-grandchildren Garrett, Addison, Brooklyn and Justus."

Various other clues online pointed to the baby arriving around June 2022.

The only reason fans know about Justus is that eagle-eyed viewers spotted Kendra with a growing baby boy in a July 4, 2023, YouTube video that Joseph's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo , shared.

Joseph Duggar's mugshot shows he now has darker hair and a beard from when he was last seen on social media.

Joseph's arrest is the latest dark stain to come over the Duggar family, as the accusations against him are lurid.

A 14-year-old girl claims the former reality star "manipulated" her underwear and "grazed her genitals," while continuing to rub his hands on her thighs underneath a blanket during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City, Florida. She was only 9 years old at the time.

The teen's father only just learned about what happened on March 17, after Joseph "admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives," according to the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on March 18, and had his mugshot was taken by the Washington County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas.

It showed Joseph had grown a beard since his last social media appearance, and his hair was noticeably darker.

The married father-of-four was booked for lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

He is set to be extradited to Florida for his first court appearance.