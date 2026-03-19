Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Secretly Welcomed 4th Child — And Took Major Social Media Hiatus Before Disgraced Reality Star's Arrest on Child Molestation Charges
March 19 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, secretly welcomed a fourth child in 2022, a year after the duo mysteriously took their growing family off social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo once proudly showed off their three young kids on Instagram, but now, the photos that remain have been flooded with support for Kendra and the children following Joseph's shocking arrest amid allegations that he molested a minor child.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Never Publicly Announced 4th Pregnancy
Joseph and Kendra married in 2017 after a short courtship.
They welcomed their first child, son Garrett, in 2018, followed by daughter Addison in 2019. The couple proudly introduced their newborn daughter, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, in a February 23, 2021, Instagram post, but never returned to announce the birth of their son, Justus, in the late spring of 2022.
The duo went ultra-secretive after their final Instagram post in November 2021, which celebrated Addison's second birthday. The sweet share came one month before Joseph's older brother, Josh, was found guilty on two child-porn-related charges in December 2021 and later sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
Even the main Duggar family homepage has not yet updated Joseph's biography to reflect that he's now a father-of-four, which is highly odd, considering how they love to celebrate the birth of new children into the lineage.
Kendra Duggar's Grandmother's Obituary Revealed Baby's Name
The only reason fans know about Justus is that eagle-eyed viewers spotted Kendra with a growing baby boy in a July 4, 2023, YouTube video that Joseph's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, shared.
Various other clues online pointed to the baby arriving around June 2022.
The little boy's name was later uncovered in a June 2023 obituary for Kendra's grandmother, Peggy Ann Caldwell, which said she left behind "her great-grandchildren Garrett, Addison, Brooklyn and Justus."
Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Shows Big Changes Since 2021
Joseph's arrest is the latest dark stain to come over the Duggar family, as the accusations against him are lurid.
A 14-year-old girl claims the former reality star "manipulated" her underwear and "grazed her genitals," while continuing to rub his hands on her thighs underneath a blanket during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City, Florida. She was only 9 years old at the time.
The teen's father only just learned about what happened on March 17, after Joseph "admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives," according to the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff's Office.
He was arrested on March 18, and had his mugshot was taken by the Washington County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas.
It showed Joseph had grown a beard since his last social media appearance, and his hair was noticeably darker.
The married father-of-four was booked for lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
He is set to be extradited to Florida for his first court appearance.
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Josh Duggar's 2021 Child Porn Arrest Ended Family's Reality TV Dynasty
The Duggar family rose to fame on the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which featured the massive brood of parents Jim Bob and Michelle.
The series centered around the devout fundamentalist Christians living on a massive compound in Tontitown, Arkansas, was cancelled in 2015 after it was revealed that the eldest son, Josh, had admitted to his parents in 2003 to molesting at least five girls, including several of his sisters, when he was a teenager.
Several of his sisters later landed a spinoff, Counting On, which was cancelled in 2021 when Josh was arrested for possessing and receiving child pornography. He is currently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas.