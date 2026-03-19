An insider told us: "Those trying to sign off a bill to get Andrew kicked out of the line of succession are now awaiting advice from King Charles on whether they can remove him as one entity, or whether it will involve a proposal that will also lead to his entire family being withdrawn.

"It is just proving too complex, time-consuming, and the reality is, it will lead to Andrew staying a royal, titles or not."

Charles stripped Andrew, 66, of his royal titles late last year over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Constitutional experts have also said removing him from the royal line of succession would trigger a "global mess" requiring approval across the Commonwealth, which makes it highly unlikely he will ever be formally struck from the order of succession.