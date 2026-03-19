EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Image of Jeffrey Epstein's New York 'House of Horrors' CCTV 'Spy Room' For First Time — Where 'Honey-Trap Sex Tapes Were Captured'

The photo was pulled from our forensic trawl of more than three million documents released at the end of January by the U.S. Justice Department.

Jeffrey Epstein 's New York "house of horrors" contained a concealed CCTV control room used to record guests in compromising situations – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the first image of the chilling room, which sources said is proof the pedophile was running a "honey-trap" operation from his mansion.

The massive cache of documents contains images detailing the interior of Epstein's Upper East Side mansion, long frequented by powerful figures from politics, business, and entertainment.

It shows a bank of surveillance monitors and recording equipment inside a dimly lit room, with multiple camera feeds with the ability to cover bedrooms, hallways, and communal spaces across the property.

Our sources believed the system was designed to capture footage without the knowledge of visitors, as part of an international spy ring set up run by Epstein.

The insider, who has extensive knowledge of the Epstein probe, told us: "This was not casual security – it was systematic surveillance. The layout and positioning of the cameras suggest intent to record private encounters, and to use those tapes as bribery material in a classic honey-trap set-up."

Another source familiar with the files said, "The image of the CCTV room changes the understanding of how Epstein operated. It strongly indicates that recordings were being archived, potentially to leverage influence over guests. The implication is that this was part of a broader intelligence-gathering effort."