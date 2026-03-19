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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Image of Jeffrey Epstein's New York 'House of Horrors' CCTV 'Spy Room' For First Time — Where 'Honey-Trap Sex Tapes Were Captured'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his CCTV control room
Source: DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein's spy room has now been exposed.

March 19 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's New York "house of horrors" contained a concealed CCTV control room used to record guests in compromising situations – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the first image of the chilling room, which sources said is proof the pedophile was running a "honey-trap" operation from his mansion.

The photo was pulled from our forensic trawl of more than three million documents released at the end of January by the U.S. Justice Department.

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Split photo of Andrew Windsor, Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

Investigators discovered photos of powerful figures including Bill Clinton and ex-Prince Andrew.

The massive cache of documents contains images detailing the interior of Epstein's Upper East Side mansion, long frequented by powerful figures from politics, business, and entertainment.

Among the most controversial images is one showing Andrew Windsor, 66, crouching over a woman, along with photos of Bill Clinton and Woody Allen.

One image, however, has drawn particular scrutiny.

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Surveillance Room Image Sparks Spy Operation Claims

Photo of CCTV control room
Source: DOJ

A photo of surveillance monitors and recording equipment in Epstein's house.

It shows a bank of surveillance monitors and recording equipment inside a dimly lit room, with multiple camera feeds with the ability to cover bedrooms, hallways, and communal spaces across the property.

Our sources believed the system was designed to capture footage without the knowledge of visitors, as part of an international spy ring set up run by Epstein.

The insider, who has extensive knowledge of the Epstein probe, told us: "This was not casual security – it was systematic surveillance. The layout and positioning of the cameras suggest intent to record private encounters, and to use those tapes as bribery material in a classic honey-trap set-up."

Another source familiar with the files said, "The image of the CCTV room changes the understanding of how Epstein operated. It strongly indicates that recordings were being archived, potentially to leverage influence over guests. The implication is that this was part of a broader intelligence-gathering effort."

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New Footage and Victim Claims Add to Evidence

Photo of CCTV control room
Source: DOJ

Insiders suggested the pedophile used the footage as potential bribery material.

The suggestion that Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, maintained a network of hidden cameras has been raised by several alleged victims over the years.

Newly released footage from his Florida residence appears to show encounters recorded in his office, including clips of unidentified women in proximity to him at his desk.

According to another source, the New York "spy room" was more sophisticated.

"The scale is what stands out," they said. "Multiple feeds, recording infrastructure, and what looks like cataloguing equipment. This wasn't incidental – it was organized."

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Disturbing Interior Images and Ongoing Investigation

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Photo of a massage room
Source: DOJ

Investigator's found a massage room decorated with explicit imagery

The images sit alongside a wider body of material documenting the interior of Epstein's homes, including artwork and objects that investigators described as disturbing.

Photographs show nude paintings of children, a suspended sculpture of a young girl in a bridal gown, and a massage room decorated with explicit imagery.

In one bathroom, agents found a photograph of two young boys examining their bodies.

Other pictures capture Epstein in informal moments – laughing as he chased young women through a kitchen, or posing with guests at social events. Additional images depict Bill Clinton in a pool with Epstein's fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell – though none of the photographs are presented as evidence of criminal wrongdoing by those individuals.

The files also detail Epstein's connections to figures including Lord Peter Mandelson, Bill Gates, and Woody Allen, as well as correspondence and financial transactions that investigators are continuing to assess.

A senior law enforcement official said the emergence of the CCTV image would intensify questions about whether Epstein acted alone.

"The presence of a dedicated surveillance room raises serious issues about purpose and possible dissemination," they said. "It suggests a level of planning that goes beyond personal behavior into something more structured.

"It clearly points to Epstein being used as some kind of international spy, and there are a lot of questions over where the tapes gathered from his CCTV are now."

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