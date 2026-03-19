EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Had Images of His Victims Turned into Artworks' He Brazenly Draped Around Manhattan House of Horrors
March 19 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein is feared to have used his s-- trafficking victims as subjects for warped works of art, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pedophile's Manhattan townhouse contained a series of portraits and photographs, whose faces were redacted in the U.S. Justice Department files released on the abuser at the end of January, prompting new suspicions among investigators images of his victims may have been transformed into artworks displayed throughout the cavernous property.
The images form part of a vast cache of around three million documents and photographs released by the Justice Department following mounting political pressure.
The material offers an unprecedented look inside his Upper East Side residence – a property visited by figures including Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Andrew Windsor.
Epstein, who died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, had filled the home with provocative and unsettling items, including sculptures of young girls, erotic artwork, and images of minors.
Redacted Portraits Raise Serious Questions
Investigators said the redacted portraits stand out for their unusual presentation and placement throughout the house.
One source familiar with the files said: "Several of the images appear to have been altered or obscured in a way that suggests the original subjects were identifiable individuals.
"The fact they were then displayed prominently raises serious questions about their origin."
Another law enforcement source said, "There is a growing concern that some of these works were derived from real people connected to Epstein's network. The redactions in the files only deepen that suspicion."
Disturbing Artwork And Interior Discoveries
The images include framed photographs, painted portraits, and stylized prints in which faces have been blocked out by federal authorities before release.
In some cases, the bodies and settings remain clearly visible, with many of them naked.
Other photographs from the cache depict Epstein in social settings with high-profile figures. One widely circulated image shows Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, crouching over a young woman on the floor – whose face is also redacted in the Epstein files.
Inside the townhouse, agents documented a range of disturbing objects. A life-sized bronze sculpture of a girl in a bridal gown was found suspended from the ceiling of the central atrium as if she had hanged herself.
In another room, an oil painting depicted a boy surrounded by naked women.
A bathroom contained a photograph of two young boys examining their bodies, while a massage room was decorated with explicit imagery.
Investigators Probe Potential Links To Victims
Further material includes photographs of body parts inscribed with passages from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita, as well as a framed image on Epstein's desk that appears to show a person lying down with their face obscured.
Social media reaction to that photograph described it as "highly disturbing," "vile," and "disgusting."
A source close to the Epstein investigation said the possibility that victims were represented in artwork was being taken seriously.
They said: "When you look at the volume of imagery, the themes, and the way certain faces are concealed, it raises the question of whether these were not just decorative pieces but something far more personal and exploitative."
The Epstein files have led to the shaming of British politician Peter Mandelson, and disgraced royal Andrew Windsor is now free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.