EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Had Images of His Victims Turned into Artworks' He Brazenly Draped Around Manhattan House of Horrors

The images include framed photographs, painted portraits, and stylized prints in which faces have been blocked out by federal authorities before release.

In some cases, the bodies and settings remain clearly visible, with many of them naked.

Other photographs from the cache depict Epstein in social settings with high-profile figures. One widely circulated image shows Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, crouching over a young woman on the floor – whose face is also redacted in the Epstein files.

Inside the townhouse, agents documented a range of disturbing objects. A life-sized bronze sculpture of a girl in a bridal gown was found suspended from the ceiling of the central atrium as if she had hanged herself.

In another room, an oil painting depicted a boy surrounded by naked women.

A bathroom contained a photograph of two young boys examining their bodies, while a massage room was decorated with explicit imagery.