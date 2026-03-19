EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Imposter' Bombshell as Top Surgeon Claims Jailed Ex-Madam Is a 'Completely Different Person'

Critics online agreed, arguing the Maxwell seen on tape had a distinctively broader jawline, a different nose shape, and deeply hooded eyes. While some people attributed the changes to aging or weight gain in prison, others saw things differently.

"Yeah, that woman isn't her. No way she had a nose job," one person said on Reddit, as another piled on: "A nose job that made her look worse."

A third person investigated: "Her ears are a different shape entirely and in different positions. Her nose is completely different, as is her jawline. Those are features she wouldn't even have had access to, even to change.

"I mean, there’s a Maxwell 'vibe,' but that’s the extent of the resemblance. The biggest suspense is why she would even do this and to what end. This stinks."