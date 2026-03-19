EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Imposter' Bombshell as Top Surgeon Claims Jailed Ex-Madam Is a 'Completely Different Person'
March 19 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Recently released footage of Ghislaine Maxwell's long-awaited congressional deposition has one top plastic surgeon wondering if that person is really the woman who once trafficked young girls for s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The doubting doctor claims the mystery woman in the video could actually be a Maxwell doppelgänger.
Doctors Have Questions
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee last month, where she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as she refused to spill her secrets.
But a video of her brief appearance has conspiracy theorists convinced some secrets were indeed spilled – namely, the fact that it's not Maxwell at all.
Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon Michael Zarrabi is among them. He says side-by-side photo comparisons show "two completely different people" with "so many stark differences" between the images.
"You can see that the shape of the face has changed and the nose looks completely different," he examined, before pointing out Maxwell's eyelids appeared to be altered as well.
"Before, she had very heavy-set eyelids and a very low eyelid crease. And now it looks like she may have had plastic surgery of her upper eyelids."
Zarabbi stressed if Maxwell's new look isn't from plastic surgery, there can be only one other option: "This is a completely different person."
Differences Exposed
Critics online agreed, arguing the Maxwell seen on tape had a distinctively broader jawline, a different nose shape, and deeply hooded eyes. While some people attributed the changes to aging or weight gain in prison, others saw things differently.
"Yeah, that woman isn't her. No way she had a nose job," one person said on Reddit, as another piled on: "A nose job that made her look worse."
A third person investigated: "Her ears are a different shape entirely and in different positions. Her nose is completely different, as is her jawline. Those are features she wouldn't even have had access to, even to change.
"I mean, there’s a Maxwell 'vibe,' but that’s the extent of the resemblance. The biggest suspense is why she would even do this and to what end. This stinks."
One user added: "When I saw the new pic, I thought it was a joke before realizing they really were trying to pass off a poor double for her."
While a commenter noted: "Someone used AI to check if the speech patterns are different & sure enough, they don't match. It’s most definitely a body double. These rich A-holes don’t play by the same rules as us."
Epstein Conspiracy Theories
Maxwell isn't the only Epstein conspirator to face body double accusations. The massive new U.S. Justice Department document release on the disgraced financier's case has revived speculation that Epstein was secretly swapped with another prisoner before he died in federal custody.
A mysterious 4chan post published shortly before Epstein's death became public alleged "unusual" prison activity as evidence that Epstein was removed alive from the jail.
Social media users now claim the records point to Roberto Grijalva, a lieutenant at the prison at the time, as the person behind the post.
One online conspiracy theorist commented: "An anonymous 4chan poster said that Epstein was wheeled out of prison hours before his reported death. Subpoenas show that the man was Roberto Grijalva, who was a lieutenant at the prison at this time. It appears Epstein really did get broken out of prison and flown to Israel."
Despite the claims, the so-called Epstein body swap theory has been repeatedly rejected by official investigations.