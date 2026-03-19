EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Ruthlessly Mocked for 'Phallic' New Garden Tea Collection Promo Photos: 'Can You Imagine Gifting Something Like That?'

Critics on Reddit and X immediately noticed the incredibly out-of-place bread and roasted Markle over her poor design skills.

"Ewww. OMG! Did she not see that it looks like a phallus when she put it in there, like it has an erection?" one person scoffed.

A second user joked, "It looks like flowers with a hard-on."

"The baguette is awkwardly thrust into the mix, completely unbalancing the basket of merch. It’s a metaphor for when she thrusts herself into photo ops etc.," a third snarked, as a fourth person pointed out of the bread, "Looks like a Man's bits."

"Honestly. I’m not even trying to be mean. This looks so lazy. She needed a shorter baguette; the real plate and silverware looked like an afterthought stuffed under the giant baguette. The honey looks like it might fall out. This is supposed to sell her products?" a fifth user wondered.