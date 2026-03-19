EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Ruthlessly Mocked for 'Phallic' New Garden Tea Collection Promo Photos: 'Can You Imagine Gifting Something Like That?'
March 19 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has once again left fans completely baffled by how she advertises her failing As Ever products, with the latest display having a noticeably "phallic" presentation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 44, was attempting to show off her latest combo, a "Garden Tea Bloom Box," but for some reason, she stuck a giant whole baguette into a basket that included a can of tea, a jar of honey and a few gardenia flowers, and observers had a field day.
Confusing Display
Markle's concoction looked very confusing.
In addition to the basket of items that sat on a cushion next to a sunny window, there was, for some reason, a large blue plate taking up half the space, along with a knife and spoon, as more than half of the baguette spilled out and upwards.
"The Garden Tea Bloom Box has arrived," the California native crowed in the Instagram caption of the bizarre arrangement of items.
Markle described the set as "a thoughtful curation of High Camp Gardenias, white peonies, mint, and jasmine are paired with As Ever peppermint tea and sage honey," adding that its purpose is "for bouquets, floating arrangements and a quiet cup of tea."
'It Looks Like a Phallus'
Critics on Reddit and X immediately noticed the incredibly out-of-place bread and roasted Markle over her poor design skills.
"Ewww. OMG! Did she not see that it looks like a phallus when she put it in there, like it has an erection?" one person scoffed.
A second user joked, "It looks like flowers with a hard-on."
"The baguette is awkwardly thrust into the mix, completely unbalancing the basket of merch. It’s a metaphor for when she thrusts herself into photo ops etc.," a third snarked, as a fourth person pointed out of the bread, "Looks like a Man's bits."
"Honestly. I’m not even trying to be mean. This looks so lazy. She needed a shorter baguette; the real plate and silverware looked like an afterthought stuffed under the giant baguette. The honey looks like it might fall out. This is supposed to sell her products?" a fifth user wondered.
Sticker Shock Over New Box's Price
The Garden Tea Bloom Box comes with a shockingly high price tag of $255, with an additional $35 for shipping, for a grand total of $290.
However, it comes only with a $14 can of the As Ever peppermint tea, a $32 jar of the sage honey, and some gardenia flowers. Aside from the blooms, the products bought separately totaled only $46, leaving many people with sticker shock about why there was an additional $209 for four gardenia flowers shipped separately.
So Much Unsold Merchandise
Markle has been repackaging her existing As Ever terms and advertising them as new "sets" in what appears to be increasingly desperate attempts to move merchandise.
In early January, an intrepid internet sleuth uncovered evidence that she had, in some cases, tens of thousands of surplus items in her inventory that remained unsold despite the mid-2025 launch.
At the time, Markle allegedly had 80,391 dried flower sprinkle jars still in stock, while the boxed fruit spread trio had a whopping 137,465 sets available for order.
For some products, like the fruit spreads, it spells doom, as those items have perishable shelf lives.
The former actress got more bad news from Netflix on March 6, when the streamer announced it was cutting ties with As Ever after launching the brand with Markle in April 2024.