Married Washington Teacher Admits to Having Sex With Student, 16, in Closet and Bushes — As She Begged Teen Not to Dump Her in Leaked Texts

A married high school teacher and church youth leader in Washington state has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with her 16-year-old student, RadarOnline.com can report. Madeline Gregory and her young victim both admitted to the inappropriate relationship, including instances of sexual intercourse and times when Gregory performed oral s--on him.

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Video Evidence of the Encounters

Source: NonStop Local/youtube The Washington state teacher reportedly had sex with the teen in and around their school.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Madeline Gregory, also known as Madeline Scoon, earlier this week near the high school, on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Authorities say they have video of the two entering Gregory's classroom well after school hours, even though he had good grades. They stayed in the room with the door closed for more than 45 minutes. Gregory confessed the two had relations in her classroom closet, a school gym closet, and in bushes outside of the school's tennis court after tennis practice. According to arrest documents, the 29-year-old said they started out kissing and "fondling each other’s genitals" before moving on to intercourse.

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The Teen's Mom Became Suspicious

Source: Facebook Sheriff's officials say they have video of the two together.

The sheriff's office was first tipped off to the inappropriate relationship after the boy's mother told law enforcement she found texts between her son and his teacher. She said her son has had Gregory as a teacher for various classes for the past two years, and she noticed her son spending a lot more time with her starting late last year. The mother said her son became Gregory’s teacher’s aide in P.E. and took up tennis, which Gregory coached. He would also stay late after school to receive extra help on schoolwork with his teacher, even though his grades were good. Additionally, he started attending Gregory's north Spokane church, where she is the youth group leader on Tuesday nights. The mother said she told school officials last fall that she felt strange about the closeness between Gregory and her son.

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Text Messages Confirmed the Relations

Source: Google They admitted to having sex in classroom closets and the bushes outside.

Her suspicions were apparently confirmed when she noticed her son and teacher texting frequently, often late at night. Text messages between Gregory and her student show they talked about her marriage problems and a possible divorce. They sent selfies and said they "love and miss" each other, court records show. In one message, Gregory asked him if they could at least be friends forever. "I know it might be awkward, but I don’t want to lose you," she allegedly texted, begging him not to date any of his classmates from the school because she didn't think she "could handle it."

Troubling Aftermath of the Relationship

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Source: NonStop Local/youtube The teen's mom alerted authorities to Madeline Gregory.