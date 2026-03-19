King Charles and Andrew Windsor's Relationship 'Beyond Repair': Disgraced Duke 'Won't Even Attend Brother's Funeral', Royal Expert Claims

Charles and Andrew have not been seen together in public since the funeral of the Duchess of Kent in September, when the King did not acknowledge him, and Andrew’s attempts to engage Prince William were met with stiff nods.

Charles officially stripped Andrew of his titles in November 2025, with his "His Royal Highness" HRH, the "Prince" title, and the Dukedom of York being removed.

And according to the King's former butler Grant Harrold, the king was prepared to strip Andrew of his titles long before it took place because of an "inkling" that something was wrong.

Grant said, "I don't remember the King ever being particularly close to Prince Andrew. The royal household always knows what's coming. I think the King probably had an inkling that something was wrong."

"That's why the King took such drastic measures and removed his titles," he added.