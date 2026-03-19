King Charles and Andrew Windsor's Relationship 'Beyond Repair': Disgraced Duke 'Won't Even Attend Brother's Funeral', Royal Expert Claims
March 19 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
King Charles' relationship with brother Andrew Windsor is "beyond repair," according to a royal expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cancer-stricken royal is so ashamed of the former Duke, it's unlikely Andrew would even be present at his funeral.
'Andrew Resented Charles'
Indeed, Charles, 77, and Andrew, 66, are unlikely to be seen together in public again, even at family Christmases at Sandringham.
On the resentment between the brothers, Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Hello: "I don't think we'll see Andrew at Charles's funeral."
Lownie explained tensions existed long before Andrew’s association with pedo financier Jeffrey Epstein, which sparked his downfall.
He said, "Andrew resented Charles. He felt that he could do a better job. Charles resented Andrew. He felt that Andrew was allowed to do things he couldn't do."
King Charles Feels 'Betrayed' By Andrew Windsor's Epstein Links
One such source of friction was Andrew being allowed to fly missions in the Falklands War while Charles was kept away from naval service.
"Andrew is not a forgiving type. He feels that Charles has thrown his family under a bus to cover the problem," Lownie added.
Fellow royal author Robert Jobson claims the King feels betrayed by revelations from the Epstein files.
Jobson explained: "In around 2013 or 2014, Charles and Andrew had a massive conversation about Epstein, and Andrew gave him his complete and utter assurance that he had done nothing wrong.
"He gave unequivocal reassurances."
Did King Charles Want To Strip Andrew Windsor Of Titles Earlier?
Charles and Andrew have not been seen together in public since the funeral of the Duchess of Kent in September, when the King did not acknowledge him, and Andrew’s attempts to engage Prince William were met with stiff nods.
Charles officially stripped Andrew of his titles in November 2025, with his "His Royal Highness" HRH, the "Prince" title, and the Dukedom of York being removed.
And according to the King's former butler Grant Harrold, the king was prepared to strip Andrew of his titles long before it took place because of an "inkling" that something was wrong.
Grant said, "I don't remember the King ever being particularly close to Prince Andrew. The royal household always knows what's coming. I think the King probably had an inkling that something was wrong."
"That's why the King took such drastic measures and removed his titles," he added.
Radar recently told how Charles erected new layers of security around a Norfolk farmhouse as part of what aides describe as a determined effort to shield Andrew from further public scrutiny following his arrest.
It is part of a plan to keep him out of sight from the world for the rest of his life – unless he ends up in court.
A palace source said, "The King is absolutely determined that this situation does not spiral into a rolling media drama. From his perspective, the last thing the institution needs is a steady stream of photographs or daily commentary centered on Andrew's movements.
"The strategy is to reduce exposure at every level, limiting sightlines, restricting access, and preventing the property from becoming a backdrop for long-lens cameras."
The insider continued: "There is a conscious effort to separate the constitutional role of the monarch from the personal legal difficulties of a relative.
"The King's team is focused on reinforcing that distinction. Public engagements, state matters, and charitable work must not be overshadowed by the private circumstances of one family member.
"Drawing a visible and practical line between those spheres is seen as essential to protecting the stability and credibility of the crown. Plus, Charles would at this point rather Andrew is not seen in public for the rest of his life."