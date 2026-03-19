Pete Hegseth Urges 'Ungrateful Allies in Europe' to Say 'Thank You' to Trump for War in Iran in Latest Meltdown — After His Behavior Was Branded 'Embarrassing'

"The world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, should be saying one thing to President Trump – thank you," he said of the highly controversial attacks. "Thank you for doing the work of the free world."

As the clip made rounds on social media, Hegseth was slammed for suggesting the rest of the world should be on board with the joint U.S.-Israel bombing of Iran.

One critic on X jabbed, "This Secretary of Defense must rank among the most incompetent figures I have encountered," and another wrote, "Nothing worse than an ignorant and arrogant narcissist as Secretary of Defense."

A third X user sneered, "This whole presser was a public love letter to Donald Trump from Pete Hegseth."