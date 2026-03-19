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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Urges 'Ungrateful Allies in Europe' to Say 'Thank You' to Trump for War in Iran in Latest Meltdown — After His Behavior Was Branded 'Embarrassing'

Pete Hegseth defended the war in Iran at a March 19 press briefing.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth defended the war in Iran at a March 19 press briefing.

March 19 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wildly declared that the world should be grateful to Donald Trump for the war in Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, March 19, Hegseth defended the conflict during a press briefing, claiming Iran has been a "direct threat" that has "terrorized" the United States for "47 years."

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Pete Hegseth Slammed as 'Ignorant and Arrogant'

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Pete Hegseth called allies in Europe 'ungrateful.'
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth called allies in Europe 'ungrateful.'

"The world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, should be saying one thing to President Trump – thank you," he said of the highly controversial attacks. "Thank you for doing the work of the free world."

As the clip made rounds on social media, Hegseth was slammed for suggesting the rest of the world should be on board with the joint U.S.-Israel bombing of Iran.

One critic on X jabbed, "This Secretary of Defense must rank among the most incompetent figures I have encountered," and another wrote, "Nothing worse than an ignorant and arrogant narcissist as Secretary of Defense."

A third X user sneered, "This whole presser was a public love letter to Donald Trump from Pete Hegseth."

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Source: X
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Pete Hegseth Claims 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Is in 'DNA'

Pete Hegseth only praised supposed 'patriotic' members of the press.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth only praised supposed 'patriotic' members of the press.

Hegseth also took a moment to yet again call out the media's coverage of the conflict as he insisted the press has been "dishonest and anti-Trump."

"Sadly, TDS is in their DNA," he added, referring to the fake diagnosis – Trump Derangement Syndrome – for those that criticize Trump and MAGA policies. "They want President Trump to fail."

However, he praised the supposed "patriotic members of the press," seemingly meaning those that provide positive reports on the war.

"Nobody can deliver perfection in war time," Hegseth noted. "This building knows that more than anyone, but report the reality. We’re winning decisively and on our terms."

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Pete Hegseth Defends $200Billion Funding Request for War

Pete Hegseth is requesting billions of dollars in war funding.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth is requesting billions of dollars in war funding.

The Defense Secretary additionally defended his decision to ask for $200billion to fund ongoing military action in Iran.

"Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys," he told reporters at the Pentagon, according to The Washington Post. "So we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition ––everything’s refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond."

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Pete Hegseth's 'Embarrassing' Behavior in Briefings

James Walkinshaw claimed Pete Hegseth 'can do nothing beyond read the script' he's given in briefings.
Source: MEGA

James Walkinshaw claimed Pete Hegseth 'can do nothing beyond read the script' he's given in briefings.

As Radar previously reported, James Walkinshaw, who serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, claimed Hegseth's behavior in classified briefings left much to be desired.

"I am embarrassed for him," he said in a recent interview on the Meidas Network.

"He can do nothing beyond read the script that's given him. He can't answer detailed questions," Walkinshaw continued his criticism of Secretary of Defense. "He doesn't understand the strategy, not that there is one; he doesn't understand the tactical or operational questions."

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