Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth! Ex-Madam Refuses to Answer Questions About Former Lover Epstein — But Will Talk If Trump 'Grants Her Clemency'

While she didn't name names, Maxwell, 64, argued that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.

"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states. "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."

Maxwell's final chance at freedom is now up to President Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear in the past.

When the 79-year-old was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."