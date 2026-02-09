Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth! Ex-Madam Refuses to Answer Questions About Former Lover Epstein — But Will Talk If Trump 'Grants Her Clemency'

ghislaine-maxwell-doanld-trump
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions unless President Trump granted her clemency.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ghislaine Maxwell told lawmakers on Monday, February 9, that she is ready to spill all of her dirty secrets as Jeffrey Epstein's lover and madam, RadarOnline.com can reveal. But only if President Trump grants her full clemency.

Until then, much like today, she plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell Pleads the Fifth, As Expected

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Maxwell was called to talk before the House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee for what ended up being less than an hour.

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing," Chairman James Comer told reporters after the deposition.

"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors."

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell Plays Her Trump Card

jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Maxwell is serving 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein's s-- empire

David Markus, Maxwell's attorney, read a statement to the Oversight panel, justifying his client had to remain silent because of a pending legal petition. But she is willing to talk, under conditions.

"If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path, Markus said. "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account.

"Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Associates Special Treatment

Maxwell wants President Trump to pardon her.
Source: mega

Maxwell wants President Trump to pardon her.

Maxwell was sentenced to prison in 2022 on five counts, including s-- trafficking of minors. She has denied wrongdoing and has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her convictions.

Her legal team filed a petition last year asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.

In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.

"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing claims

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Madonna

Epstein Gets Rejected: Madonna Refused to Welcome Vile Pedo to Famous Bash... Despite Hollywood Stars Begging for His Presence at Luxury Events

nancy guthrie and missing note

Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Latest: The 'Reason' Authorities Searched Nancy's Septic Tank — And the Truth Behind the Mysterious Silver Briefcase Revealed

Maxwell Wants a Deal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

She is prepared to clear Trump and Bill Clinton of any 'wrongdoing' with Epstein.

While she didn't name names, Maxwell, 64, argued that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.

"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states. "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."

Maxwell's final chance at freedom is now up to President Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear in the past.

When the 79-year-old was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.