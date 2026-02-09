Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth! Ex-Madam Refuses to Answer Questions About Former Lover Epstein — But Will Talk If Trump 'Grants Her Clemency'
Feb. 9 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell told lawmakers on Monday, February 9, that she is ready to spill all of her dirty secrets as Jeffrey Epstein's lover and madam, RadarOnline.com can reveal. But only if President Trump grants her full clemency.
Until then, much like today, she plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Maxwell Pleads the Fifth, As Expected
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee for what ended up being less than an hour.
"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing," Chairman James Comer told reporters after the deposition.
"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors."
Maxwell Plays Her Trump Card
David Markus, Maxwell's attorney, read a statement to the Oversight panel, justifying his client had to remain silent because of a pending legal petition. But she is willing to talk, under conditions.
"If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path, Markus said. "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account.
"Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation."
Epstein Associates Special Treatment
Maxwell was sentenced to prison in 2022 on five counts, including s-- trafficking of minors. She has denied wrongdoing and has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her convictions.
Her legal team filed a petition last year asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.
In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.
"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing claims
Maxwell Wants a Deal
While she didn't name names, Maxwell, 64, argued that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.
"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states. "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."
Maxwell's final chance at freedom is now up to President Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear in the past.
When the 79-year-old was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."