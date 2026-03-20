Joseph Duggar Snubbed By Wife Kendra and Rest of Family in First Court Appearance — After He Was Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old
March 20 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar made his first court appearance after his arrest for alleged "unlawful sexual activity with a minor," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, March 20, Joseph, 31, appeared in an Arkansas courtroom via Zoom where he waived his rights to an extradition hearing – but his wife, Kendra, and other members of his family were not in attendance.
Joseph Duggar's Arrest
As Radar previously reported, Joseph was taken into police custody following allegations that he'd molested a child during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida.
"Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse," a press release on his arrest read. "The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old."
During the trip, Joseph allegedly asked the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," and then "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals" and "would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," according to a report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Duggar Faces Charges
The disgraced reality star was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
Florida has some of the strictest consequences for child molestation in the country, which means that Joseph could face a minimum sentence of 25 years – with the potential of a life sentence – if he's found guilty, according to Muscaw Law Group in Naples, Florida.
Tontitown (Ark.) Police Department Chief Corey Jenison also told People there is "still an open investigation," so it's possible more charges could be forthcoming.
Joseph Duggar's Wife Remains Silent After Arrest
In the wake of Joseph's shocking arrest, Kendra, 27, has not publicly spoken out.
She was once active on their joint Instagram account, giving sneak peeks into their life and posting snapshots of their kids, but she has not shared an update since late 2021.
However, fans have taken to the comments section on their old photos to beg her to pack up their children – Garrett, Addison, Brooklyn, and a fourth child who is rumored to be named Justus – and divorce him.
One Instagram user wrote, "My heart hurts for you and the kiddos…. Please do not stay. Please leave," and another penned, "Kendra, take those babies and RUN."
Josh Duggar Supports Joseph From Behind Bars
Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 12.5 year sentence behind bars for receiving some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography, said he was "deeply saddened" by his brother's arrest in a statement provided by his attorney.
"Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life," added the lawyer. "He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."