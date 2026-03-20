Joseph Duggar Snubbed By Wife Kendra and Rest of Family in First Court Appearance — After He Was Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old

As Radar previously reported, Joseph was taken into police custody following allegations that he'd molested a child during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach in Florida.

"Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse," a press release on his arrest read. "The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old."

During the trip, Joseph allegedly asked the child to "sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," and then "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals" and "would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," according to a report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.