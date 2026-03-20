EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Branded 'Deluded' Over Belief His 'Secret Correspondence' With Jeffrey Epstein Could 'Prove His Innocence'

The ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested last month at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. He was later released under investigation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has been branded "deluded" by insiders over his belief undisclosed correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein will clear his name, as the former prince prepares for a high-stakes legal battle over allegations tied to his public role.

King Charles , 77, said publicly following the arrest that authorities would receive full cooperation, adding that " the law must take its course. "

The allegations center on claims he shared sensitive information during dealings with his late pal, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – an offense that could carry severe penalties if proven.

Andrew Windsor is said to believe a structured account of past events will vindicate his version of the story.

"However, there is a growing unease among advisers that he is becoming totally deluded and disappearing down a rabbit hole as he may be overestimating both their significance and their ability to carry the kind of legal weight he is expecting. In cases like this, evidence rarely operates in isolation, and there is concern he is placing far too much reliance on one element rather than the broader picture."

The insider added: "He appears absolutely convinced that once these documents are disclosed, they will dramatically shift how the allegations are perceived, almost as if they will reset the entire narrative in his favor.

"From his perspective, these materials hold the key to clearing his name, but others involved in the case view that as a very narrow and potentially misguided interpretation of what is, in reality, a highly complex and multi-layered legal situation."

A source close to the legal process said, "Among those working around Andrew Windsor, there is an increasing concern that he has locked onto this belief that a specific set of documents will act as a silver bullet for his defense.

Another insider said Andrew's strategy has raised eyebrows among those familiar with high-level legal defenses.

They added: "Andrew seems to be treating this almost like a puzzle where everything can be solved by uncovering the right set of papers - as if there is a definitive trail of correspondence that will neatly explain everything and resolve the situation in his favor. That mindset is shaping how he's approaching the case."

The source noted: "The difficulty is that legal proceedings of this scale and seriousness are never determined by one batch of documents, no matter how significant they might appear in isolation. There's a broader evidentiary picture, layers of scrutiny, and multiple factors at play. That's why there is a degree of skepticism among those involved about whether his expectations are fully aligned with how these cases actually unfold in practice."

Behind the scenes, Andrew is said to be compiling correspondence, records, and notes from his time in office as a trade envoy for Britain, working to construct a detailed timeline he believes will support his defense.

A palace aide said, "Andrew is pouring an enormous amount of time and focus into gathering documents, piecing together records, and structuring everything in a way he believes tells a clear and convincing story. There's a very methodical effort on his part to organize timelines, preserve correspondence, and create what he sees as a coherent narrative of events."

"From his point of view, this isn't just preparation – it's about constructing a detailed account that he feels will stand up to intense examination if the case moves forward. He believes that by presenting everything in a structured and thorough way, it will reinforce his version of events under scrutiny," the aide added.