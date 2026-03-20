Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram Amid Claims Streamer 'Is Done' with Sussexes

The Netflix boss was one of the first big names to follow Meghan when she returned to social media at the start of 2025.

In March last year, her lifestyle business's Instagram account launched, first as American Riviera Orchard and then As Ever, which Sarandos added to his carefully curated list of around 450 accounts he follows.

But the 61-year-old, along with Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, made the surprising move to unfollow the Duchess sometime last month.

Sarandos’ wife, Nicole Avant, still follows Markle on Instagram, but she does not follow As Ever. A Netflix source told the Daily Mail that Avant and Markle, 44, "are still friends."