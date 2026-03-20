Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram Amid Claims Streamer 'Is Done' with Sussexes
March 20 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has unfollowed Meghan Markle on Instagram amid claims he's "done" with the Sussexes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the streamer's chief also stopped following the Duchess's As Ever brand around the time Netflix cut ties with the firm.
When Exactly Did Sarandos Unfollow Meghan?
The Netflix boss was one of the first big names to follow Meghan when she returned to social media at the start of 2025.
In March last year, her lifestyle business's Instagram account launched, first as American Riviera Orchard and then As Ever, which Sarandos added to his carefully curated list of around 450 accounts he follows.
But the 61-year-old, along with Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, made the surprising move to unfollow the Duchess sometime last month.
Sarandos’ wife, Nicole Avant, still follows Markle on Instagram, but she does not follow As Ever. A Netflix source told the Daily Mail that Avant and Markle, 44, "are still friends."
Why Has Netflix Become 'Exhausted' With Meghan?
Radar reported this week how Netflix has become “exhausted” by both Meghan and husband Prince Harry. It was revealed the relationship between both parties has been "far from a fairytale," according to well-placed sources who also claim Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have irked execs with their "bedside manner" in meetings.
The bombshell claims were reported by Variety, who allege "the Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix."
The magazine continued: "Their partnership may continue to taper off, and with it will Meghan and Harry's remaining showbusiness lifeline."
What's Meghan and Prince Harry's Plan Now?
In a series of explosive claims, the magazine says the couple's "bedside manner has ruffled feathers in meetings" while the '"lackluster" ratings for shows such as With Love, Meghan have led to serious doubts at the streamer.
Following their fallout with Netflix, Meghan and Harry have been tipped to go solo with their forthcoming projects.
An insider said: "What's happened with Netflix has really sharpened Meghan's thinking. It's made things much clearer in her mind that if she wants to keep progressing and building something sustainable, she needs to take control of it herself."
"She now feels completely ready to 'go it alone' and drive her career forward on her own terms, rather than waiting for joint opportunities to come together," the insider added.
The source also claimed, "There's an increasing awareness on her side that relying on shared projects with Harry isn't necessarily the best path anymore, particularly as their interests and priorities continue to move in different directions."
According to other insiders, Harry has struggled with the pressures of the entertainment industry and has become increasingly disillusioned.
One insider said he has found the process "tiresome" and is now more comfortable focusing on philanthropic initiatives rather than commercial media projects.
Another source said: "Harry seems to have arrived at a point where he's consciously distancing himself from that whole entertainment space. He gave it a genuine try in the early days because he wanted to support Meghan and what they were building together, but it never felt like a natural fit for him."