EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Set to Sell Butt-Baring Dresses on Goop After 'Shock' Frock Sparked Stir at Academy Awards
March 20 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gwyneth Paltrow is poised to turn controversy into commerce after her headline-grabbing Oscars gown sparked backlash – with insiders saying the 53-year-old is now preparing to channel the attention into a new line of revealing dresses on her lifestyle platform Goop.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daring Armani Privé Gown Sparks Oscars Frenzy
The Shakespeare in Love actress and Goop founder made her first Academy Awards appearance in 11 years at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a striking Armani Privé gown that appeared understated from the front but revealed dramatic high slits exposing her thighs and glutes from the side.
Paltrow, who won the Best Actress gong at the ceremony in 1999, quickly became one of the most talked-about figures of the night, with her look dominating both red carpet coverage and social media discourse amid a wider trend of daring fashion choices seen on stars including Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts.
An entertainment insider said: "By the time Gwyneth Paltrow stepped onto the red carpet, it was obvious she was going to command attention, but the scale and tone of the reaction caught even seasoned observers off guard. What followed moved beyond typical fashion critique and into something far more personal, with online commentary shifting rapidly toward scrutiny of her body rather than the design itself."
A 'Relentless and Overly-Harsh' Response
The reaction online included criticism of Paltrow's appearance, with some social media users targeting her for visible cellulite and branding her outfit inappropriate.
A Hollywood stylist familiar with awards season dressing said the response had taken on a sharper edge than anticipated.
"Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to being dissected in public, but the intensity and persistence of the body-focused commentary has been striking," they said. "This wasn't a light-hearted debate; it tipped into something far more rA and, at times, overtly harsh."
Despite the backlash, sources say the controversy has reinforced Paltrow's instinct to lean into bold fashion as a form of expression – and a business opportunity.
Goop Eyes New Fashion Line Inspired by Viral Gown
A source close to her lifestyle brand said, "There's a clear recognition that the look struck a chord, whether positive or negative, and that kind of visibility is incredibly powerful. The thinking is that if people are talking about it this much, there's an appetite to explore it further in a controlled, curated way."
Another insider added discussions are now underway to translate the aesthetic into wearable pieces for Goop customers.
"The idea isn't to replicate the exact gown, but to capture that same sense of confidence and edge," the insider said. "It's about creating designs that feel daring but still wearable, and that align with Gwyneth Paltrow's broader philosophy around self-expression and owning your image."
Fashion observers noted the Oscars gown was engineered to provoke a reaction. One industry expert noted, "It was a look designed to reveal itself in stages – modest at first glance, then dramatically different from another angle. That duality is what made it so compelling, but it also invited a level of scrutiny that quickly became fixated on her body rather than the craftsmanship."
The episode has also reignited wider debate around age and visibility in Hollywood.
A senior entertainment source said: "There remains an unspoken expectation that women over 40 should present themselves in a certain way if they want to be accepted, and when someone challenges that, the response can be disproportionately critical.
"Gwyneth has built a career on pushing against those boundaries, and this moment is another example of that tension playing out in public."