EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Set to Sell Butt-Baring Dresses on Goop After 'Shock' Frock Sparked Stir at Academy Awards

The Shakespeare in Love actress and Goop founder made her first Academy Awards appearance in 11 years at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a striking Armani Privé gown that appeared understated from the front but revealed dramatic high slits exposing her thighs and glutes from the side.

Paltrow, who won the Best Actress gong at the ceremony in 1999, quickly became one of the most talked-about figures of the night, with her look dominating both red carpet coverage and social media discourse amid a wider trend of daring fashion choices seen on stars including Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts.

An entertainment insider said: "By the time Gwyneth Paltrow stepped onto the red carpet, it was obvious she was going to command attention, but the scale and tone of the reaction caught even seasoned observers off guard. What followed moved beyond typical fashion critique and into something far more personal, with online commentary shifting rapidly toward scrutiny of her body rather than the design itself."