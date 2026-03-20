Ryan Gosling, 45, Makes Bedroom Confession About Eva Mendes and Pulls Back the Curtain on Couple's Ultra-Private Relationship
March 20 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Ryan Gosling has dropped a sizzling bedroom bombshell about his relationship with Eva Mendes, offering a rare peek inside their fiercely private life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gosling, 45, appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, and the brothers quizzed the actor about whether or not he listens to a certain type of music while making love to his 52-year-old wife.
Ryan Gosling Reveals If He Makes Love to Eva Mendes to His Movie Soundtracks
The question came when the NFL siblings wanted to know more about Gosling's Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford, after the Hollywood legend made a surprising bedroom confession of his own.
Jason referred to how Ford was asked during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance "if he had had s-- while playing soundtracks from his films. And his answer was, 'Of course I have.'"
Apparently, that's easy to do since some of Ford's iconic soundtracks include Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and, of course, the two Blade Runner movies.
Acknowledging, "It's a dumb question," Jason still asked Gosling, saying they had the same query for him.
"No. That's a hard no. That's an easy, easy no," the Barbie star emphatically replied, denying there was any musical Kenergy soundtrack going on in the sack.
'Of Course' Pal Harrison Ford Listens to His Movie Soundstracks in the Sack
Gosling noted, "But of course Harrison has," that the curmudgeonly action hero made love to his various theme songs.
"I always say, never meet your heroes unless they're Harrison Ford. He's as cool as you want him to be," the La La Land star revealed about the Star Wars icon.
He went on to share some memorable on-set moments with Ford, including how he stole ice meant for Gosling's face following a fight scene.
"He punched me one time in a scene, and then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away out of my hand, and he put his fist in it, and he said, ' I forgive you,'" Gosling dished as the Kelce brothers erupted in laughter.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes First Public Appearance in More Than a Decade
Gosling is on a major PR push for Project Hail Mary, going out of his way to show a more open relationship with Mendes while drawing attention to the big-budget space thriller.
During a March 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk up the film, the star asked if he could bring his longtime partner on stage to celebrate her 52nd birthday.
"If I get her, would you sing happy birthday to her?" he asked the audience, who erupted in cheers.
Mendes was then seen leaving the dressing room and walking down the hallway to the stage, as Gosling greeted her with a kiss and "hey sweetheart," before taking her hand and guiding her to the performance area.
A marching band joined the trio onstage as the audience broke out in a hearty Happy Birthday sing-along to Mendes, who was gushing with excitement.
It marked the intensely private couple's first openly public appearance together in more than a decade.
The duo last posed together at the 2013 premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines, the film in which they co-starred and fell in love on set.
The pair went on to welcome two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, while Mendes retired from acting to be a stay-at-home mom.