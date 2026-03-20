Ryan Gosling, 45, Makes Bedroom Confession About Eva Mendes and Pulls Back the Curtain on Couple's Ultra-Private Relationship

The question came when the NFL siblings wanted to know more about Gosling's Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford, after the Hollywood legend made a surprising bedroom confession of his own.

Jason referred to how Ford was asked during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance "if he had had s-- while playing soundtracks from his films. And his answer was, 'Of course I have.'"

Apparently, that's easy to do since some of Ford's iconic soundtracks include Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and, of course, the two Blade Runner movies.

Acknowledging, "It's a dumb question," Jason still asked Gosling, saying they had the same query for him.

"No. That's a hard no. That's an easy, easy no," the Barbie star emphatically replied, denying there was any musical Kenergy soundtrack going on in the sack.