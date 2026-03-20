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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump's Secret Plan to Rule the World Revealed — With Cuba Next Target in Total Dominance

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump isn't done invading other nations yet.

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March 20 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's world tour of domination is only just beginning, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president is already setting his sights on Cuba, despite the escalating war in Iran.

And Radar has learned it's reportedly all part of a grander plan to take over the Western Hemisphere, and lock down an unprecedented third White House term in 2028.

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Global Plans in Action

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donald trump
Source: mega

The president is said to have his sights set on Cuba next.

The commander-in-chief’s master plot is said to involve locking down Earth's vast oil and energy resources to pressure rival superpowers such as China and Russia into bending to America, and changing the geopolitical landscape.

"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagener said. "He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."

Wagener continued: "He has confided to his most trustworthy advisers that the only way to rule the world and make his mark is to control the oil and rare earth minerals. That’s the goal."

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Trump's True Intentions

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Source: mega

Trump just wants to 'Make America Great Again.'

White House officials have told Radar that reasoning is preposterous, and the president is only doing what he believes is best for the U.S.

"All of President Trump’s foreign policy actions have safeguarded our national security and put America first," a White House spokesperson said. "His actions to take on the many threats posed by Iran, arrest narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro, negotiate fairer trade deals, and more have all brought deliverables home to the United States.

"The President is Making America Great Again while simultaneously making the entire world safer and stronger than ever."

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the pentagon.
Source: mega

The US is involved in multiple global conflicts.

In the span of just two months, Trump has invaded and eliminated a pair of bloodthirsty dictators who were ruling over key oil-rich countries.

First, he stormed Venezuela, capturing its dictator, alleged narcotrafficker Nicolás Maduro. Then, in a stunning move, he unleashed America’s fury on Iran to end terrorism and secure worldwide peace, killing the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, within the first 24 hours of America's "Operation Epic Fury."

And he still has his eyes set on taking control of Greenland and Cuba.

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Third Times a Charm?

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donald trump
Source: mega

Trump is gearing up for a third term.

Insiders say the quick takeovers are Trump gearing up to play the long game. Just 15 months into his second term, sources say the Prez is dead set about plotting to run for a third term in 2028, despite the fact he will be 82 at the time, and, oh yeah, a third presidential term is currently unconstitutional.

The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump allegedly plans to argue his third term is necessary to complete his world peace initiative, which is far from over.

"Trump has told his lawyers to look into what he would have to achieve to get a third term," says an insider.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, a top military expert, says Trump's plan to dominate the world has been a closely held secret for years.

"Trump really gets the big picture, where others are now catching up to him and what he’s really trying to do," Valley said. "It’s a grand plan, there’s no doubt about it.

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