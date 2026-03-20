EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump's Secret Plan to Rule the World Revealed — With Cuba Next Target in Total Dominance

And Radar has learned it's reportedly all part of a grander plan to take over the Western Hemisphere, and lock down an unprecedented third White House term in 2028.

Donald Trump 's world tour of domination is only just beginning, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president is already setting his sights on Cuba , despite the escalating war in Iran.

The president is said to have his sights set on Cuba next.

The commander-in-chief’s master plot is said to involve locking down Earth's vast oil and energy resources to pressure rival superpowers such as China and Russia into bending to America, and changing the geopolitical landscape.

"Donald Trump wants to reshape the global economy and the global power structure," presidential historian Leon Wagener said. "He wants to become the new George Washington to the world and secure the legacy of being the most powerful U.S. president."

Wagener continued: "He has confided to his most trustworthy advisers that the only way to rule the world and make his mark is to control the oil and rare earth minerals. That’s the goal."