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EXCLUSIVE: 'Dim' Andrew Windsor 'Too Stupid' to Understand His Own Defense Tactics as 'Lawyers Battle to Explain Strategy to Ex-Prince'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is leaving lawyers baffled with his defense tactic.

March 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing growing scrutiny over his legal strategy as the royal exile prepares to fight serious allegations, with insiders claiming he is struggling to grasp the complexities of his own defense.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, was arrested last month at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. He was released under investigation after questioning.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has faced growing scrutiny over his struggle to grasp his own legal strategy.

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The claims center on allegations he shared sensitive information during his dealings with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, an offense that could carry severe penalties if proven.

Following the arrest, King Charles, 77, said publicly authorities would receive full cooperation, adding, "the law must take its course."

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Insiders have claimed Andrew Windsor believes specific documents will completely vindicate his actions.

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A source familiar with Andrew's legal preparations told us: "There is a real sense behind the scenes that Andrew is holding onto the belief that certain documents will completely vindicate him, but translating that belief into a coherent legal strategy has not been straightforward."

The insider added advisers have had to repeatedly clarify key aspects of the case.

"He is focused on the idea that the truth exists somewhere in paperwork, but understanding how that fits into a structured defense is something his legal team has had to carefully walk him through," they noted.

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'Andrew Is Too Stupid to Understand'

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Advisers have reportedly struggled to align the former duke’s interpretations with structured legal arguments.

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Another insider said Andrew's convinced undisclosed records will clear his name has shaped his approach.

"He is absolutely determined that correspondence and archived materials from his time as trade envoy will prove crucial," the source said. "But there have been moments where his interpretation of what those documents mean does not fully align with how legal arguments are constructed, which has created challenges for those advising him.

"Essentially, Andrew is too stupid to understand his own defense strategy. He has never been the brightest of the bunch in the royals, to say the least."

Those close to the situation say Andrew has begun compiling extensive records, including communications and notes from his time in public office, in preparation for what could become a prolonged legal battle.

A palace aide said: One palace aide confided: "He is approaching this as a comprehensive defense effort – gathering material, organizing timelines, and trying to build a narrative that supports his position if the investigation progresses further."

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Andrew Windsor's Investigation: 'This Is Likely to Be a Complex and Lengthy Process'

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The legal battle over the allegations is expected to be a complex and lengthy process.

At the same time, tensions between Andrew and his older brother Charles have intensified.

A royal household source said, "Andrew feels increasingly isolated and believes he has not received the level of support he expected. From his perspective, the palace has moved quickly to distance itself publicly while leaving him to manage the fallout largely on his own."

The issue of legal funding has also become a point of contention.

Another palace insider noted: "He has made it clear that he expects financial backing, given that the allegations relate to his official duties. The potential costs are significant, and he believes it is reasonable for the institution to contribute to his defense."

A legal expert following the case explained: "This is likely to be a complex and lengthy process, involving detailed examination of evidence and procedure. It requires a disciplined and carefully structured approach, which can be difficult in highly charged circumstances."

Another source added: "Andrew understands the seriousness of what he is facing and knows this could take months, if not longer, to resolve. There is a recognition that it will require sustained focus and coordination with his legal team to challenge the allegations effectively – but whether he has the intellectual weight to understand everything and sustain a defense is very questionable."

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