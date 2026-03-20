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Source: MEGA Andrew Windsor has faced growing scrutiny over his struggle to grasp his own legal strategy.

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The claims center on allegations he shared sensitive information during his dealings with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, an offense that could carry severe penalties if proven. Following the arrest, King Charles, 77, said publicly authorities would receive full cooperation, adding, "the law must take its course."

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Source: MEGA Insiders have claimed Andrew Windsor believes specific documents will completely vindicate his actions.

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A source familiar with Andrew's legal preparations told us: "There is a real sense behind the scenes that Andrew is holding onto the belief that certain documents will completely vindicate him, but translating that belief into a coherent legal strategy has not been straightforward." The insider added advisers have had to repeatedly clarify key aspects of the case. "He is focused on the idea that the truth exists somewhere in paperwork, but understanding how that fits into a structured defense is something his legal team has had to carefully walk him through," they noted.

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'Andrew Is Too Stupid to Understand'

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Source: MEGA Advisers have reportedly struggled to align the former duke’s interpretations with structured legal arguments.

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Another insider said Andrew's convinced undisclosed records will clear his name has shaped his approach. "He is absolutely determined that correspondence and archived materials from his time as trade envoy will prove crucial," the source said. "But there have been moments where his interpretation of what those documents mean does not fully align with how legal arguments are constructed, which has created challenges for those advising him. "Essentially, Andrew is too stupid to understand his own defense strategy. He has never been the brightest of the bunch in the royals, to say the least." Those close to the situation say Andrew has begun compiling extensive records, including communications and notes from his time in public office, in preparation for what could become a prolonged legal battle. A palace aide said: One palace aide confided: "He is approaching this as a comprehensive defense effort – gathering material, organizing timelines, and trying to build a narrative that supports his position if the investigation progresses further."

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Andrew Windsor's Investigation: 'This Is Likely to Be a Complex and Lengthy Process'

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Source: MEGA The legal battle over the allegations is expected to be a complex and lengthy process.