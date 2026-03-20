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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Andrew Windsor's Epstein Defense Fight — And How He is Convinced Secret Documents Will 'Prove His Innocence'

Split photot of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA;DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Andrew Windsor is said to be ready to 'prove his innocence' in a big legal fight.

March 19 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Windsor is preparing for what insiders describe as an aggressive legal battle over allegations tied to his public role, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the former prince is convinced "secret documents" will ultimately prove his innocence.

The 66-year-old, once the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, was arrested last month at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was taken to a local police station before being released "under investigation."

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Andrew Windsor's Desperate to Prove Innocence

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Split photot of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is prepared for an aggressive legal battle regarding his former public role, according to sources.

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The allegations relate to claims he shared sensitive information during his time representing British business interests with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – an offense that carries a potential life sentence.

Hours after Andrew's arrest, his older brother King Charles, 77, said publicly authorities would receive full cooperation and declared, "the law must take its course."

Sources now said Andrew has reacted with a mixture of anger and determination, focusing on what he believes is a body of evidence that could clear his name.

One insider familiar with his legal preparations said: "Andrew is absolutely convinced that there are documents and records which will prove his innocence – he believes that once everything is disclosed, it will fundamentally change how these allegations are viewed."

Another source added: "He is framing this as a fight where the truth is buried in paperwork, and he is determined to bring those materials, which are thought mainly to be his correspondence with Epstein, to light to defend himself."

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Andrew Windsor 'Treating This as a Full-scale Defense Effort'

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Andrew Windsor is said to have began compiling correspondence and notes from his time as a trade envoy
Source: UNSPLASH

Andrew Windsor is said to have began compiling correspondence and notes from his time as a trade envoy

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Behind the scenes, Andrew is said to be assembling a detailed defense strategy. According to those close to him, he has begun compiling correspondence, records, and notes from his time as trade envoy, with the expectation that the case could develop into a prolonged legal process.

A palace aide said: "He is treating this as a full-scale defense effort – gathering documents, preserving messages, and building a timeline of events that he believes will support his position if the case progresses."

The former duke has also been pressing King Charles for financial backing, arguing the legal costs could run into millions if the investigation leads to a trial.

Insiders say he believes the monarchy should contribute, given that the allegations stem from his official duties.

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Tensions Rise Between Andrew Windsor and King Charles

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Split photot of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The allegations involved claims he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein.

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One source said he has made it clear that he expects support, particularly as the case could require high-profile legal representation over an extended period.

Tensions between Andrew and Charles have intensified in recent weeks.

A royal household source said Andrew feels isolated, arguing the palace has moved quickly to distance itself publicly while offering limited private backing. He is said to view the lack of visible support as a signal that he has been left to face the consequences alone.

The timing of his arrest has further fueled that frustration.

While Andrew was being taken into custody, Charles was attending engagements linked to London Fashion Week, a contrast that sources say did not go unnoticed by the former duke.

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Split photot of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Tensions between the brothers has intensified as Andrew Windsor feels isolated from the palace, sources claimed.

Andrew has long faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein, though the current investigation is focused specifically on his conduct while serving as trade envoy.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Those close to him say the legal battle ahead is likely to be both complex and highly public.

One insider said: "Andrew understands that this could take months, if not longer, and that it will require a sustained effort to challenge the claims being made against him."

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