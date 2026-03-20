The allegations relate to claims he shared sensitive information during his time representing British business interests with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – an offense that carries a potential life sentence.

Hours after Andrew's arrest, his older brother King Charles, 77, said publicly authorities would receive full cooperation and declared, "the law must take its course."

Sources now said Andrew has reacted with a mixture of anger and determination, focusing on what he believes is a body of evidence that could clear his name.

One insider familiar with his legal preparations said: "Andrew is absolutely convinced that there are documents and records which will prove his innocence – he believes that once everything is disclosed, it will fundamentally change how these allegations are viewed."

Another source added: "He is framing this as a fight where the truth is buried in paperwork, and he is determined to bring those materials, which are thought mainly to be his correspondence with Epstein, to light to defend himself."