EXCLUSIVE: Everything You Need to Know About Andrew Windsor's Former $40Million Home Royal Lodge — From Queen Mother Dying There to How it Hosted Huge Weddings
March 19 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's former residence, the $40million Royal Lodge, has become a focal point of royal controversy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal how it has gone from a historic estate steeped in family milestones to being overshadowed by his dramatic eviction.
The 66-year-old former Duke of York lived at the 31-room Windsor Great Park mansion for more than two decades after signing a 75-year lease in 2003, moving in following extensive renovations in 2004.
Historic Royal Retreat Changes Hands
The palatial property, originally developed in the early 1800s on the site of a 17th-century house, had long served as a royal retreat, most notably for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
Its prominence resurfaced in late 2025 when Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, were first asked to leave amid renewed scrutiny linked to his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The pair are now in the process of vacating their possessions after also being stripped of their royal titles. Royal observers said the estate's layered history has amplified the symbolism of Andrew's departure.
One source familiar with the situation said: "Royal Lodge is not just another royal property – it is a place tied to major moments in the family's history, from the Queen Mother's final days to high-profile weddings, which makes Andrew Windsor's exit all the more striking."
Another insider added: "When you consider everything that has happened there, it underlines how significant it was that he was removed – this was a residence loaded with meaning, not just real estate."
Decades of Royal Family Memories Detailed
The lodge's royal associations date back to 1931, when King George V granted it to his son George, later King George VI, and his wife Elizabeth.
The couple spent extensive time there with their daughters, Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Margaret. The setting was immortalized in the painting Conversation Piece at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, depicting the family in a more informal domestic setting.
Following King George VI's death in 1952, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother continued to use Royal Lodge as a country retreat.
She died there on March 30, 2002, marking one of the most poignant moments in the estate's history. Andrew moved into the property two years later, raising his daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, there.
Ferguson rejoined the household in 2008 despite her divorce from Andrew. The estate also became a venue for significant family celebrations.
In 2018, Eugenie hosted her wedding reception at Royal Lodge after marrying Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, while Beatrice held a smaller ceremony in 2020 at the nearby Royal Chapel of All Saints with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Andrew Windsor Booted From Residence
Financial arrangements surrounding the lease later drew scrutiny.
Reports indicated Andrew paid $1.3million for the lease and at least $10million on renovations, but only a nominal annual rent thereafter.
The issue resurfaced as pressure mounted on King Charles, 77, to address his brother's status within the royal household.
Charles first attempted to relocate Andrew in 2024, offering him Frogmore Cottage, but the move was resisted.
Following the release of U.S. Department of Justice files connected to Epstein, the situation escalated. Andrew was stripped of remaining titles and formally ordered to vacate the property in October 2025.
The departure itself was described as deeply personal.
One source said: "Leaving Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness shows how difficult this was for Andrew Windsor – it was not just a home but a place filled with decades of family memories, from raising his children to hosting major life events."
Andrew has since relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while Ferguson is understood to be weighing options about her future residence.