The palatial property, originally developed in the early 1800s on the site of a 17th-century house, had long served as a royal retreat, most notably for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Its prominence resurfaced in late 2025 when Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, were first asked to leave amid renewed scrutiny linked to his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The pair are now in the process of vacating their possessions after also being stripped of their royal titles. Royal observers said the estate's layered history has amplified the symbolism of Andrew's departure.

One source familiar with the situation said: "Royal Lodge is not just another royal property – it is a place tied to major moments in the family's history, from the Queen Mother's final days to high-profile weddings, which makes Andrew Windsor's exit all the more striking."

Another insider added: "When you consider everything that has happened there, it underlines how significant it was that he was removed – this was a residence loaded with meaning, not just real estate."