Trump Branded a 'Colossal Embarrassment' as He Makes Pearl Harbor Joke in Front of Japanese Prime Minister in 'Awkward and Moronic' Moment
March 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made one of his worst verbal blunders ever by cracking a Pearl Harbor joke in front of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The gaffe came as the pair sat for reporters in the Oval Office, and one Japanese journalist asked Trump, "Why didn't you tell US allies about the war before attacking Iran?" and was floored by what came out of the president's mouth.
'Who Knows Better About Surprise Than Japan?
"We went in hard, and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise," Trump replied about the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, which killed the bloodthirsty tyrant Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and forty other top Islamic regime officials
"Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" he then asked as several people in the room responded with nervous chuckles.
"Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor? Trump quizzed the Japanese journalist, laughing and noting, "OK, right?"
Japan 'Believes in Surprises Much More Than Us'
"I think you believe in surprise much more so than us," the president continued on with the cringeworthy mentions about the December 1941 surprise attack on the U.S. Naval station in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that caused America to enter World War II.
Trump finally got back on track, noting that because of the surprise attack on Iran, the U.S. achieved more than 50 percent of Operation Epic Fury's goals within the first two days of the mission.
"If I go and tell everybody about it, there's no longer a surprise, right?" he added.
'Is This an SNL Skit or Real Life?'
Social media immediately erupted after the video of the gaffe went viral.
"An embarrassment to America in front of the world. And he thinks these World Leaders respect him?" one user scoffed on X.
"Possibly because it happened in 1941, before he was born. Totally idiotic comment, which highlights his failing cognitive ability," a second person snarked.
"Because nothing says 'strongest allies' quite like reminding your guest of the time their grandpa bombed yours," an astute third comment read.
"Is this an SNL skit or real life? The look on the PM's face says it all," a fourth person observed, while another called the moment, "moronic."
Japanese PM Was Expecting a 'Difficult' Meeting With Donald Trump
Takaichi is on a three-day Washington visit, and told lawmakers in her homeland that she expected the meeting with Trump to be "very difficult" as he's unsuccessfully been leaning on U.S. allies to form a coalition to protect the Strait of Hormuz shipping route in Iran, which is vital to getting oil out of the Middle East.
Since the U.S. bombings began, oil prices per barrel have spiked, as 20 percent of the world's oil supply has effectively been choked off as tankers are unable to travel safely through the Strait.
Trump seemed to not have a grasp on how bad things were getting in a March 18 Truth Social post, asking, "I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called 'Strait?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!!"