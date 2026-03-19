Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Branded a 'Colossal Embarrassment' as He Makes Pearl Harbor Joke in Front of Japanese Prime Minister in 'Awkward and Moronic' Moment

Photo of Donald Trump and Sanae Takaichi
Source: MEGA

Japan's Prime Minister looked none too pleased with Trump's Pearl Harbor joke.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump made one of his worst verbal blunders ever by cracking a Pearl Harbor joke in front of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The gaffe came as the pair sat for reporters in the Oval Office, and one Japanese journalist asked Trump, "Why didn't you tell US allies about the war before attacking Iran?" and was floored by what came out of the president's mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

'Who Knows Better About Surprise Than Japan?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's Pearl Harbor joke in front of the Japanese PM fell flat.

"We went in hard, and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise," Trump replied about the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, which killed the bloodthirsty tyrant Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and forty other top Islamic regime officials

"Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" he then asked as several people in the room responded with nervous chuckles.

"Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor? Trump quizzed the Japanese journalist, laughing and noting, "OK, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

Japan 'Believes in Surprises Much More Than Us'

Photo of Donald Trump and Sanae Takaichi
Source: MEGA

Sanae Takaichi looked away nervously as Trump continued to riff on military 'surprise.'

"I think you believe in surprise much more so than us," the president continued on with the cringeworthy mentions about the December 1941 surprise attack on the U.S. Naval station in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that caused America to enter World War II.

Trump finally got back on track, noting that because of the surprise attack on Iran, the U.S. achieved more than 50 percent of Operation Epic Fury's goals within the first two days of the mission.

"If I go and tell everybody about it, there's no longer a surprise, right?" he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Is This an SNL Skit or Real Life?'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president was ripped on social media over his Pearl Harbor joke.

Social media immediately erupted after the video of the gaffe went viral.

"An embarrassment to America in front of the world. And he thinks these World Leaders respect him?" one user scoffed on X.

"Possibly because it happened in 1941, before he was born. Totally idiotic comment, which highlights his failing cognitive ability," a second person snarked.

"Because nothing says 'strongest allies' quite like reminding your guest of the time their grandpa bombed yours," an astute third comment read.

"Is this an SNL skit or real life? The look on the PM's face says it all," a fourth person observed, while another called the moment, "moronic."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Donald Trump's Most 'Idiotic' War Move Yet — Handing U.S. Military Secrets to Middle East for Billions of Dollars

Pete Hegseth defended the war in Iran at a March 19 press briefing.

Pete Hegseth Urges 'Ungrateful Allies in Europe' to Say 'Thank You' to Trump for War in Iran in Latest Meltdown — After His Behavior Was Branded 'Embarrassing'

Japanese PM Was Expecting a 'Difficult' Meeting With Donald Trump

Photo of Sanae Takaichi
Source: MEGA

Takaichi looked tense at times during her White House meeting with Trump.

Takaichi is on a three-day Washington visit, and told lawmakers in her homeland that she expected the meeting with Trump to be "very difficult" as he's unsuccessfully been leaning on U.S. allies to form a coalition to protect the Strait of Hormuz shipping route in Iran, which is vital to getting oil out of the Middle East.

Since the U.S. bombings began, oil prices per barrel have spiked, as 20 percent of the world's oil supply has effectively been choked off as tankers are unable to travel safely through the Strait.

Trump seemed to not have a grasp on how bad things were getting in a March 18 Truth Social post, asking, "I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called 'Strait?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.