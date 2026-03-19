While early projects such as the documentary Harry & Meghan drew significant attention, subsequent releases – including With Love, Meghan – have been described as underperforming, prompting concerns within the company about the couple's long-term viability in Hollywood.

Insiders said frustrations have increasingly centered on Markle's response to the setbacks.

One source familiar with internal discussions said: "There is a strong feeling that Meghan is blaming everyone but herself for what is being described as the Netflix downfall – from the platform's expectations to external collaborators, and in particular Prince Harry."

Another industry figure added: "The perception is that rather than reassessing strategy, responsibility is being pushed outward, including onto Harry, which has complicated their working dynamic.

"She feels he wasn't as open to the showbiz world as she was and didn't share her dreams."