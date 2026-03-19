EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Blaming Everyone But Herself' For Netflix Downfall — And 'Especially Prince Harry'
March 19 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is said to be blaming "everyone but herself" for the collapse of her and Prince Harry's relationship with Netflix, with sources claiming tensions have escalated behind the scenes as the streaming giant loses faith in the couple's output.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and Harry, 41, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix through their company Archewell Productions, but a new report drawing on multiple industry insiders suggests the partnership has faltered after several years of uneven results.
Archewell Projects Face Growing Hollywood Pressure
While early projects such as the documentary Harry & Meghan drew significant attention, subsequent releases – including With Love, Meghan – have been described as underperforming, prompting concerns within the company about the couple's long-term viability in Hollywood.
Insiders said frustrations have increasingly centered on Markle's response to the setbacks.
One source familiar with internal discussions said: "There is a strong feeling that Meghan is blaming everyone but herself for what is being described as the Netflix downfall – from the platform's expectations to external collaborators, and in particular Prince Harry."
Another industry figure added: "The perception is that rather than reassessing strategy, responsibility is being pushed outward, including onto Harry, which has complicated their working dynamic.
"She feels he wasn't as open to the showbiz world as she was and didn't share her dreams."
Internal Tensions and Blame Within Partnership
Netflix executives are said to have grown weary of what they see as repetitive storytelling focused on the couple's departure from royal life, as well as difficulties in communication and project development.
According to one insider, the mood within the company has shifted markedly in recent months, with doubts emerging about whether Archewell can deliver compelling new content.
Claims Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos had become frustrated with the couple have been strongly denied by both the company and the Sussexes' legal representatives.
A lawyer for the pair said assertions Sarandos refused to speak with Markle without legal oversight were "blatantly false," while Netflix described such claims as "absolutely inaccurate."
The pair has also faced scrutiny over the timing of external projects, including their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's memoir Spare, both of which were said to have caught Netflix off guard. Sources suggested executives felt these ventures undercut the impact of their own productions, though representatives for the Sussexes maintain they cooperated fully with the platform.
Further tensions are said to have arisen during meetings with potential collaborators.
Industry sources claim Markle has at times dominated discussions, occasionally speaking over Harry, though these assertions have also been rejected by the couple as misleading.
A legal statement described such characterizations as perpetuating unfair stereotypes.
'Projects Are Being Approached More Carefully'
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Questions have also been raised about Markle's working style, with some insiders alleging she has unconventional methods of providing feedback, including briefly stepping away from virtual meetings.
Her legal team has said this reflects the practical realities of working from home while raising young children.
Despite Netflix maintaining its agreement with the couple, which continues under a first-look arrangement, industry observers said enthusiasm among filmmakers and talent has cooled.
One production source said, "There is a sense on the ground that the Netflix downfall narrative has made people cautious. Projects are being approached more carefully, and in some cases not at all."
The broader uncertainty has led to speculation about the future of the partnership, with insiders suggesting it may gradually wind down if new successes fail to materialize.