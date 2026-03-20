Nancy Guthrie Disappearance is No Longer 'A Missing Person' Case — Ex-Detective Makes Chilling Claim on Search for Missing Grandmother

He said, "At some point, you have to realize it's not a missing person anymore. We have to realize Nancy is 84-years-old, with cardiac compromise.

"You are violently confronted at 2 o'clock in the morning in your own home. We know it's violent because there was blood."

Morgan, who has been in state and local law enforcement as a state trooper and detective for 18 years, reiterated that the blood, which refers to Nancy's blood that authorities found on her porch, and the fact that she was forced out of her home, means it's a "violent confrontation."

He noted, "I'm more of a pragmatist. It's like you have to be left-brain, right-brain when you investigate stuff. You have to compartmentalize.