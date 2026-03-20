Nancy Guthrie Disappearance is No Longer 'A Missing Person' Case — Ex-Detective Makes Chilling Claim on Search for Missing Grandmother
March 20 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance should no longer be treated as a "missing person case," according to a former detective, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan Wright, CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, believes the 84-year-old’s heart issues, coupled with the fact her abduction appears to be "violent," mean the likelihood of the grandmother being found alive is bleak.
Where Does Ex-Detective Think Cops Should Now Be Looking?
He said, "At some point, you have to realize it's not a missing person anymore. We have to realize Nancy is 84-years-old, with cardiac compromise.
"You are violently confronted at 2 o'clock in the morning in your own home. We know it's violent because there was blood."
Morgan, who has been in state and local law enforcement as a state trooper and detective for 18 years, reiterated that the blood, which refers to Nancy's blood that authorities found on her porch, and the fact that she was forced out of her home, means it's a "violent confrontation."
He noted, "I'm more of a pragmatist. It's like you have to be left-brain, right-brain when you investigate stuff. You have to compartmentalize.
Looking For 'Grave Sites'
"I said you need to treat this like a no-body homicide because it tells the public something different about what you're looking at and where you're looking for things."
Speaking on the YouTube show, Brian Entin Investigates, the cybersecurity expert explained that if you're looking at it as a missing-person case, while in Catalina Foothills or the Sonoran Desert, you're "not looking for anything out of place," but for a no-body homicide, you would be looking at grave sites.
"When we have a no-body homicide, we're looking for clandestine grave sites, open gravesites, concealed grave sites, things that when you're out walking in the foothills, you need to be looking for these kinds of things."
Police Have Yet To Identify a Suspect
Authorities have yet to publicly identify any suspects or persons of interest in Nancy's case.
Nancy, the daughter of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing by her family after she failed to attend the Sunday church service on February 1.
She was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her residence after having dinner at her daughter Annie's home.
Radar recently revealed the under-fire sheriff accused of botching the case is reportedly spending more time in the gym than behind his desk.
Chris Nanos was spotted at his office in Tucson, Arizona, just twice for a leisurely seven hours a day between Friday and Tuesday this past week, while the elderly woman remains missing.
The sheriff hit the gym four times during the same five-day period.
He was seen cruising out of his $850,000 manse in a gated community on the outskirts of Tucson in a flash Corvette Stingray for his roughly 90-minute workouts, according to the New York Post.
Nanos, 70, has been accused of bungling the search for missing Nancy, who has not been seen since January 31.
He attracted criticism for sending the wrong messages to the public about the case, as well as releasing Nancy's Catalina Foothills home as a crime scene too quickly in the early days of her disappearance.