Nancy was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m. after spending the evening with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The next day, she was reported missing after her family and a friend were unable to get a hold of her.

Upon search of her property, it was discovered that her phone, wallet and car keys were all still inside the house, and blood was found on her door, her front porch and her driveway.

In the days that followed, authorities released photos and video recorded by her doorbell camera featuring a masked man wearing black gloves, a hiking backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

More than six weeks later, the suspect has yet to be identified and theories surrounding the eerie blood stains abound as the search for the ailing 84-year-old continues.