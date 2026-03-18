Forensic Scientist Claims Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Bleeding 'Pretty Quickly' After Being 'Abducted' From Arizona Home — 'It's Really Concerning'
March 18 2026, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie may have been rapidly losing blood after she was taken from her Arizona home, according to a bloodstain analysis expert.
During a recent installment of Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show, forensic scientist Amy Santoro claimed the blood spatter indicates Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was "bleeding pretty badly," RadarOnline.com can reveal
'There's So Much Blood'
"What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet," Santoro explained. "Whether that’s from her hand, her arm, her face, I don’t think we can tell. But I think it’s an indication that she is bleeding very quickly."
"There’s so much blood out there that I don’t think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed," she noted. "I think it shows that she really [was] bleeding pretty badly."
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Nancy was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m. after spending the evening with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The next day, she was reported missing after her family and a friend were unable to get a hold of her.
Upon search of her property, it was discovered that her phone, wallet and car keys were all still inside the house, and blood was found on her door, her front porch and her driveway.
In the days that followed, authorities released photos and video recorded by her doorbell camera featuring a masked man wearing black gloves, a hiking backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
More than six weeks later, the suspect has yet to be identified and theories surrounding the eerie blood stains abound as the search for the ailing 84-year-old continues.
More Nancy Guthrie Blood Spatter Theories
As Radar previously reported, retired special agent Maureen O'Connell claimed the blood spatter suggested it was possible that Nancy was carried out of her home against her will on the night of her disappearance.
"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained in an interview with NewNation's Brian Entin. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”
"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," she added.
Additionally, Dr. Michael Baden theorized that Nancy was bleeding from either her hands or face when she was seemingly kidnapped.
"The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air," he said in an interview with Fox News.
"These are not innocent droplets," he added. "From the shape, number of droplets, and the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction."