Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Forensic Scientist Claims Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Bleeding 'Pretty Quickly' After Being 'Abducted' From Arizona Home — 'It's Really Concerning'

Evidence indicates Nancy Guthrie was injured when she was taken from her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; News Nation

Evidence indicates Nancy Guthrie was injured when she was taken from her home.

March 18 2026, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nancy Guthrie may have been rapidly losing blood after she was taken from her Arizona home, according to a bloodstain analysis expert.

During a recent installment of Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show, forensic scientist Amy Santoro claimed the blood spatter indicates Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was "bleeding pretty badly," RadarOnline.com can reveal

Article continues below advertisement

'There's So Much Blood'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's porch and driveway.
Source: News Nation

Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's porch and driveway.

"What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet," Santoro explained. "Whether that’s from her hand, her arm, her face, I don’t think we can tell. But I think it’s an indication that she is bleeding very quickly."

"There’s so much blood out there that I don’t think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed," she noted. "I think it shows that she really [was] bleeding pretty badly."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m. after spending the evening with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The next day, she was reported missing after her family and a friend were unable to get a hold of her.

Upon search of her property, it was discovered that her phone, wallet and car keys were all still inside the house, and blood was found on her door, her front porch and her driveway.

In the days that followed, authorities released photos and video recorded by her doorbell camera featuring a masked man wearing black gloves, a hiking backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

More than six weeks later, the suspect has yet to be identified and theories surrounding the eerie blood stains abound as the search for the ailing 84-year-old continues.

Article continues below advertisement

More Nancy Guthrie Blood Spatter Theories

Nancy Guthrie may have been 'wrapped up' and carried from her home during her alleged abduction.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie may have been 'wrapped up' and carried from her home during her alleged abduction.

As Radar previously reported, retired special agent Maureen O'Connell claimed the blood spatter suggested it was possible that Nancy was carried out of her home against her will on the night of her disappearance.

"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained in an interview with NewNation's Brian Entin. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”

"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," she added.

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Pima County is no longer using cadaver dogs in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Cadaver Dogs Being Pulled Off Nancy Guthrie Case Hints Sheriff Has 'Given Up Searching' for Savannah's Missing Mom, Ex-Cop Claims

Photo of Uber, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie

New Detail About Nancy Guthrie's Uber Ride the Night Before She Vanished Emerges — As Hunt for Savannah's Missing Mom Enters Seventh Week

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A masked man was seen on surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie's Nest camera.
Source: MEGA

A masked man was seen on surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie's Nest camera.

Additionally, Dr. Michael Baden theorized that Nancy was bleeding from either her hands or face when she was seemingly kidnapped.

"The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"These are not innocent droplets," he added. "From the shape, number of droplets, and the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.