Nancy Guthrie Investigation Sheriff 'Spends More Time Pumping Iron than Behind his Desk' — As Chris Nanos Spotted on Yet Another Gym Visit While Case Stalls

The sheriff hit the gym four times during the same five-day period.

He was seen cruising out of his $850,000 manse in a gated community on the outskirts of Tucson in a flash Corvette Stingray for his roughly 90-minute workouts, according to the New York Post.

Nanos, 70, has been accused of bungling the search for missing Nancy, who has not been seen since January 31.

He attracted criticism for sending the wrong messages to the public about the case, as well as releasing Nancy's Catalina Foothills home as a crime scene too quickly in the early days of her disappearance.