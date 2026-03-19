Nancy Guthrie Investigation Sheriff 'Spends More Time Pumping Iron than Behind his Desk' — As Chris Nanos Spotted on Yet Another Gym Visit While Case Stalls
March 19 2026, Updated 9:11 a.m. ET
The under-fire sheriff leading the Nancy Guthrie case is spending more time in the gym than behind his desk, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chris Nanos was spotted at his office in Tucson, Arizona, just twice for a leisurely seven hours a day between Friday and Tuesday this past week, while the 84-year-old grandmother remains missing.
Chris Nanos Works Up a Sweat
The sheriff hit the gym four times during the same five-day period.
He was seen cruising out of his $850,000 manse in a gated community on the outskirts of Tucson in a flash Corvette Stingray for his roughly 90-minute workouts, according to the New York Post.
Nanos, 70, has been accused of bungling the search for missing Nancy, who has not been seen since January 31.
He attracted criticism for sending the wrong messages to the public about the case, as well as releasing Nancy's Catalina Foothills home as a crime scene too quickly in the early days of her disappearance.
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He’s also used a private DNA analysis company instead of working more closely with the FBI, and not deployed critical resources like a search plane or cadaver-sniffing dogs.
Nanos is now facing a recall effort after critics branded his handling of the Guthrie case “an embarrassment” for the county.
He has insisted to NBC that "investigators are definitely closer" to finding out who abducted Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, from her home in the dead of night on Feb. 1.
Despite that, signs are piling up that the case has gone cold and is fading out of the public eye.
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A source close to the Guthrie family said Savannah and her brother and sister are still working with investigators, even as it appears Nanos has taken his own foot off the gas.
He was a no-show at work on March 13 and only left his house over the weekend to head to the gym.
Earlier this week, he arrived at the office, about 20 miles south of his sprawling home, just after 9 a.m. and left around 4 p.m., taking off in either his $70,000 convertible or his other car, a Ford Explorer.
Meanwhile, with the case now in its seventh week, the FBI has been busy re-canvassing Nancy’s neighborhood, hunting for footage from two specific dates before her kidnapping
Nancy may have also been rapidly losing blood after she was taken from her Arizona home, according to a bloodstain analysis expert.
During a recent installment of Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show, forensic scientist Amy Santoro claimed the blood spatter indicates Nancy was "bleeding pretty badly."
She said: "What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet," Santoro explained. "Whether that’s from her hand, her arm, her face, I don’t think we can tell. But I think it’s an indication that she is bleeding very quickly."
"There’s so much blood out there that I don’t think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed," she noted. "I think it shows that she really [was] bleeding pretty badly."