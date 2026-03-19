Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Vacant Home May Have Been Suspect's 'Staging Location' to Keep Close Eye on Neighborhood, Ex-SWAT Commander Claims

"A location like [a vacant home], out of the prying eye of the neighborhood, could also be a location to set up surveillance equipment if anyone chose [to do so]," Krygier told Parade. "It could be easily stashed in a structure or on the property without anyone knowing."

The retired officer said it was important to do "more follow up" on the surrounding properties near where Nancy was taken.

"The investigators continue to follow all the leads and tips that they are getting," he continued. "Believe it or not, new viable leads pop up all the time. Someone in the area could see or hear something and it shakes loose a memory that they just put away as ‘nothing’ at the time."