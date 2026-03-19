Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Vacant Home May Have Been Suspect's 'Staging Location' to Keep Close Eye on Neighborhood, Ex-SWAT Commander Claims
March 19 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
An empty house near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona property could have been a "home base or staging location" for a potential kidnapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bob Krygier, a retired SWAT commander who served as a Pima County law enforcement officer for nearly 30 years, said using a neighboring home would have allowed the suspect – or suspects – to fly "under the radar" as they secretly watched the "comings and goings of people" in the community, including Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.
'Out of the Prying Eye'
"A location like [a vacant home], out of the prying eye of the neighborhood, could also be a location to set up surveillance equipment if anyone chose [to do so]," Krygier told Parade. "It could be easily stashed in a structure or on the property without anyone knowing."
The retired officer said it was important to do "more follow up" on the surrounding properties near where Nancy was taken.
"The investigators continue to follow all the leads and tips that they are getting," he continued. "Believe it or not, new viable leads pop up all the time. Someone in the area could see or hear something and it shakes loose a memory that they just put away as ‘nothing’ at the time."
FBI Questions Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors
As Radar previously reported, FBI agents returned to Nancy's Catalina Foothills neighborhood earlier this month and were seen "talking to several different neighbors," according to News Nation's Brian Entin.
Unfortunately, they didn't appear to come up with any major leads.
Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, said the whole department has been hard at work "trying to run down to solve this quickly."
"The fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals," he added.
Details of Nancy Guthrie's Shocking Disappearance
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their shared home. Later that night, Cioni reportedly drove her to her own house and dropped her off at 9:48 p.m.
Concerns were sparked after Nancy didn't show up to a get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service the next day. Her friends and family were unable to get a hold of her, and upon search of her home, it was discovered that several personal items were left inside, including her wallet, her cell phone and her car keys.
Blood spatters were found on her porch and her driveway and her disappearance was swiftly investigated as a crime.
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The Suspect Has Not Been Identified
The FBI released video and photos from Nancy's Nest camera. The images revealed a man – who appeared to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, thick gloves, a stuffed back pack and a holster.
While it was initially speculated that Cioni could be a person of interest in the case, particularly because he was the last person to see her before she went missing, Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared Nancy's children and their spouses as suspects in February.
The masked man in the surveillance footage has yet to be identified.