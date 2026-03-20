Barron Trump Desperate to 'Impress His Family' and Wants to 'Look Good to Donald' — As Prez's 'Ambitious' Son Turns 20
March 20 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
As Barron Trump celebrated his golden birthday by turning 20 on March 20, he's been hustling to build his fortune, and sources say he's eager to prove himself to his famous family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barron has grown into a powerhouse to be reckoned with, from his bold behind-the-scenes moves to secure his father, Donald Trump, a second term to his inheriting his dad's insatiable drive and ambition to build massive wealth.
Tycoon in the Making
"Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur," a social insider revealed about the first son. "He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."
Barron and his two older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, co-founded the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial in 2024.
According to Forbes, it has since added $1.5billion to their coffers, with Barron taking 10 percent, or $150million.
Baron Trump Is at a 'Turning Point' as He Leaves His Teens
Being raised in the lap of luxury by his tycoon dad and former model mom, Melania, left a deep impression on the couple's only child.
"He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years," the source explained. "Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."
"This is how to impress his family," the insider revealed. "He wants to make his own mark."
The source added, "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother.
"He is more gung-ho than most."
While Barron wants to follow in his father's footsteps as a business tycoon, he's inherited an enviable trait from Melania that will prevent him from making the loud, public gaffes for which the president is so famous.
"Barron is a carbon copy of his father, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness. He is more like his mother, with a European aloof and quiet sophistication," the insider described, referring to how the first lady was born and raised in Slovenia.
Barron Trump Helped His Dad Get Re-Elected President in 2024
Barron was only 10 years old when his dad was first elected president in 2016. By the time his father pursued a second term after losing re-election in 2020, Barron was a force to be reckoned with behind the scenes.
The New York University business school student helped engineer his father's numerous successful appearances on so-called "bro" podcasts that drew in a younger male audience, including lengthy sit-downs with comedians Theo Von and Andrew Schulz, YouTuber Logan Paul, and the mother of all podcasters, Joe Rogan.
Donald later praised his son's savvy, saying Barron "knew all the names" of the podcasts to appear on that helped give him the younger male vote.
To become a quiet power behind the scenes during his dad's second term in office, Barron relocated to NYU's satellite campus in Washington, D.C. He even got a birthday shout-out from visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a White House state dinner on the eve of turning 20.
"I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman," Takaichi told the banquet audience about Barron. "Donald, it is very clear where he got it, of course, from his parents. There's no doubt about it."
"So, Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere Happy Birthday wishes to him," she added.