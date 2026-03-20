Barron Trump Desperate to 'Impress His Family' and Wants to 'Look Good to Donald' — As Prez's 'Ambitious' Son Turns 20

Being raised in the lap of luxury by his tycoon dad and former model mom, Melania, left a deep impression on the couple's only child.

"He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years," the source explained. "Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."

"This is how to impress his family," the insider revealed. "He wants to make his own mark."

The source added, "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother.

"He is more gung-ho than most."