Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Reveals Teen Son Barron's Political Role Behind the Scenes — 'He's Involved, He Knows What's Going on in the World'

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump called Barron the 'smart mind' behind his dad's presidential campaign.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump has revealed one of the biggest differences between her husband Donald's first and second terms as president is their son Barron helped mastermind his dad's 2024 win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The First Lady, 55, made rare comments about her 19-year-old only child during an appearance on Fox News' The Five on Wednesday, January 28, finally revealing the extent of the role Barron played in helping get his father elected to a second term in office.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was Very Involved in the Campaign'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melania Trump
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Melania Trump said son Barron gave his dad 'all of the ideas' about which podcasters to talk to.

Melania spoke about how things are "very different" for her college coed son, who was only 10 years old when his dad was first elected president in 2016.

Calling him "An incredible young man," Melania gushed, "I'm very proud of him. He understands now. He's involved. He knows what's going on in the world. He talks with his dad. He talks with me," while discussing the New York University sophomore.

Melania raved about how it was her son's media savvy that led Donald to make appearances on so many "bro" podcasts during the 2024 campaign, delivering huge numbers of young men to the polls.

"He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and, you know, podcasts," Melania said about Barron's role as an advisor. "So he was really a smart mind behind it!"

Article continues below advertisement

A New Way of Campaigning

Photo of Barron and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump looked on with pride as his father was sworn in for a second term as president.

During his 2024 race for president, Donald eschewed appearing on mainstream media outlets he so frequently blasted, making the rounds on several popular podcasts at his son's behest.

The tycoon stopped by Theo Von's This Past Weekend, Andrew Schulz's Flagrant, YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul's Impaulsive, and, eventually, hit up the most-listened-to podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience, for an epic three-hour chat.

The longer, free-flowing podcast format allowed the president to talk extensively and have conversations outside the political norm, showing him as more human and revealing his humorous side.

While sitting down with Von, 45, in August 2024, Donald confided, "My son's a big fan of you... He knows you very well, he said 'Dad, he's a big one.' That's where it is nowadays, right?" regarding Barron and his wanting to see his dad focus on podcasts.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'You Got to See That Guy as a Person'

Photo of Theo Von and Donald Trump
Source: Theo Von/YouTube

Donald Trump's conversation with Theo Von about the comedian's cocaine use went viral.

Rogan, 58, recounted Donald's curious reaction to Von after he revealed that cocaine "will turn you into a damn owl, homie. You know what I’m saying? You’ll be out on your own porch. You’ll be your own streetlamp.”

Donald, who has never touched drugs or alcohol, intently listened to Von's description, asking, "Is it a good feeling?" and was told it was "miserable."

"It was hilarious, you got to see that guy as a person trying to figure out 'Who is this psycho I'm sitting here talking to?'" Rogan observed, laughing, about Donald's reaction to Von's drug tale.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Melania and Donald Trump

Standing By Her Man! Trump's Wife Melania Praises Him for Being a 'Unifier' After 'Stopping Many Wars' — as Prez's Administration Continues to Crumble

Split photo of Joe Rogan, Tim Walz

Joe Rogan Suggests Protests in Minnesota Are 'Distractions' From Tim Walz's Alleged Fraud Scandal — 'Now All Anybody Cares About is ICE, Fascists and Nazis'

The Power of Podcasting

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan praised Donald Trump's decision to focus so many interviews on podcasts.

The stand-up comedian noted why podcasts were so important, which Barron recognized and ensured his dad made as many appearances as possible.

"I feel like you give someone a couple of hours, and you start talking about anything. I'm going to see the pattern of the way you think, I'm going to see the way you process ideas. I'm going to see whether or not you're calculated or whether you're just free, yeah, or are you comfortable with you?" Rogan pointed out.

The world's number one podcaster touted why his show was superior to typical TV spots for someone like Trump.

"I always feel like the environment of debates, the environment of interviews on television, the environment of anything you're doing in front of an audience, it's so fake, it's such a weird way to talk that you don't get a sense of who the person is," he noted.

Unlike Donald, his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, largely avoided podcasts and stayed within the confines of carefully structured TV interviews in her unsuccessful campaign for the White House.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.