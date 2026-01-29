Melania Trump Reveals Teen Son Barron's Political Role Behind the Scenes — 'He's Involved, He Knows What's Going on in the World'

The First Lady, 55, made rare comments about her 19-year-old only child during an appearance on Fox News ' The Five on Wednesday, January 28, finally revealing the extent of the role Barron played in helping get his father elected to a second term in office.

Melania Trump has revealed one of the biggest differences between her husband Donald 's first and second terms as president is their son Barron helped mastermind his dad's 2024 win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania Trump said son Barron gave his dad 'all of the ideas' about which podcasters to talk to.

Melania spoke about how things are "very different" for her college coed son, who was only 10 years old when his dad was first elected president in 2016.

Calling him "An incredible young man," Melania gushed, "I'm very proud of him. He understands now. He's involved. He knows what's going on in the world. He talks with his dad. He talks with me," while discussing the New York University sophomore.

Melania raved about how it was her son's media savvy that led Donald to make appearances on so many "bro" podcasts during the 2024 campaign, delivering huge numbers of young men to the polls.

"He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and, you know, podcasts," Melania said about Barron's role as an advisor. "So he was really a smart mind behind it!"