EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Bari Weiss Lays Off Dozens of CBS Staffers in Major Overhaul at Network in 'Sad Day for Journalism'

CBS News Radio will cease broadcasts to its 700 affiliate stations on May 22. The one-time home of celebrated journalists like Edward R. Murrow had been around for nearly a century, but falling ad revenue amid the decline in popularity of radio, coupled with the rise of podcasts and other audio innovations, has made the radio division obsolete.

As many as 70 employees, or roughly 6 percent of the overall CBS staff, are being released or reassigned as part of Friday's internal bloodbath.

"It's a sad day for radio and journalism," one former CBS Radio staffer told Radar. "The move by CBS leaves one fewer competitor in the radio news business.

"And listeners are the ultimate losers, left with fewer choices where they get their news."