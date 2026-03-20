EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor is 'Raging' He Couldn't Control Media Like Older Brother King Charles
March 20 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is said to be privately fuming over his inability to exert the same level of media control as his older brother King Charles, after details resurfaced of the monarch's tightly managed approach to press access.
The renewed scrutiny follows the emergence of documents from 2015, when Charles, now 77, required broadcasters to sign extensive 15-page agreements before securing interviews during his time as Prince of Wales.
The contracts, issued via Clarence House, reportedly gave his household significant oversight – including pre-approval of all questions, the ability to review and amend edits, and even the right to block footage from being aired.
The revelations have resurfaced amid broader attention on how the royal family manages its public image, particularly following Andrew Windsor, 66, being stripped of royal titles over his links to his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.
A senior media insider said: "Within broadcasting circles, there has long been an awareness of how tightly controlled access to King Charles could be, but seeing the detail laid out again has reignited debate. It underscores just how far those arrangements went compared to what most public figures would request."
The source added, "For Andrew Windsor, there is a sense of frustration and rage that he never had access to that same level of structured media management. The contrast between the two brothers has become more apparent, particularly as scrutiny around Andrew has intensified without the same protective framework in place."
Balance of Power 'Shifted' in Interview Process
A journalist familiar with royal media negotiations said the approach taken by Charles was widely viewed as exceptional.
"The requirement for questions to be submitted and approved in advance, and the level of involvement in editing, went well beyond standard practice," they said. "It effectively shifted the balance of power in the interview process, raising questions about how independent those exchanges could truly be."
According to documents, interviewers were restricted to asking Charles only pre-approved questions, with representatives of Clarence House able to halt filming if any deviation occurred.
Broadcasters who failed to comply risked losing the right to use the footage entirely, while royal aides were also permitted to attend editing sessions and request changes on grounds including fairness and security.
Blurring the Line Between Journalism and PR
A former editor said such arrangements blurred the line between journalism and public relations.
"When a subject has influence over both the questions and the final edit, it fundamentally alters the nature of the exchange," they said. "It becomes less about scrutiny and more about message management, which inevitably raises concerns about transparency and editorial independence."
Another source said the comparison between Charles and Andrew has become a talking point behind the scenes.
"There is a perception that Charles operated with a highly disciplined communications strategy, whereas Andrew has often appeared exposed and reactive in the face of media pressure," the insider added. "That disparity is now being interpreted as a key factor in how their respective public images have evolved."
Clarence House has defended the use of such agreements, maintaining they are standard practice designed to ensure accuracy and protect both parties involved in broadcast interviews.
A spokesperson said: "The issuing of broadcast contracts is standard practice across the royal households. All broadcasters who enter into them are keen to ensure that they do not breach any of the relevant broadcast rules and go to great lengths to protect their independence in this regard. The contracts are put in place to ensure factual accuracy and protect the broadcaster as well as the interview subject."
Further provisions within the agreements included oversight of promotional material such as trailers and press releases, as well as requirements for confidentiality around footage and contributors, reinforcing what some observers describe as an unusually comprehensive level of control over the narrative.