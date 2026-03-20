EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor is 'Raging' He Couldn't Control Media Like Older Brother King Charles

The contracts, issued via Clarence House, reportedly gave his household significant oversight – including pre-approval of all questions, the ability to review and amend edits, and even the right to block footage from being aired.

The revelations have resurfaced amid broader attention on how the royal family manages its public image, particularly following Andrew Windsor, 66, being stripped of royal titles over his links to his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.

A senior media insider said: "Within broadcasting circles, there has long been an awareness of how tightly controlled access to King Charles could be, but seeing the detail laid out again has reignited debate. It underscores just how far those arrangements went compared to what most public figures would request."

The source added, "For Andrew Windsor, there is a sense of frustration and rage that he never had access to that same level of structured media management. The contrast between the two brothers has become more apparent, particularly as scrutiny around Andrew has intensified without the same protective framework in place."