EXCLUSIVE: Bizarre Case of Man With No Legs Forced to Wear Ankle Monitor on Wrist Could 'Amount to Discrimination,' Attorney Claims

Min, 51, has a long history of criminal complaints. He's had nearly 200 cases brought against him since the late '90s, although many of them were misdemeanors and more than 120 of them were subsequently dropped or dismissed, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

During one of his stints in jail, both of his legs and one of his arms had to be amputated due to sepsis.

Min, who also has end-stage renal disease and requires frequent dialysis treatments, is currently facing casino trespassing charges in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While his lawyer, Joseph Reiff, argued that an ankle monitor is specifically designed to be worn on a much stronger part of the body and could potentially cause injury to his client, Metropolitan Police Department said it was the "only authorized and available equipment for Electronic Monitoring and GPS tracking."

Ankle monitors can vary in weight, bulk and shape, and it is unclear which model authorities use in Clark County.