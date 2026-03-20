Inside Joseph Duggar's Twisted Double Life: How '19 Kids and Counting' Sicko Used a Real Estate Hustle and Raising 4 Kids to Hide Depraved Behavior
March 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar built a life for himself and his family of six far away from the spotlight in the years since he allegedly molested a nine-year-old girl in 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star quit reality TV and mysteriously vanished from social media in 2021. Joseph returned to the limelight in the most disturbing way when he was arrested on March 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
Joseph Duggar Has His Own Real Estate Business
"Joe," as he's known to family and friends, has been working in real estate since going private with his life in the early 2020s.
He founded his own business, Good Neighbor Realty, in his hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas, after becoming a licensed real estate agent.
Oddly, the company doesn't have a homepage or any social media accounts to showcase its properties and listings, which is commonplace among real estate businesses.
It's believed that Joseph and his wife, Kendra, still live on a property within the massive Duggar family compound in Tontitown with their four young children.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Own a Vacation Rental Property
Joseph and Kendra also own a property that they had been renting out as a vacation home.
The Cottage at Ironwood Retreats is located in nearby Siloam Springs, and guests have stayed there as recently as November 2025.
The two-bedroom holiday home comes with a "fully equipped kitchen, spacious seating area" as well as an outdoor hot tub and fire pit.
"Come enjoy our charming, cozy, tiny-house cottage nestled in the woods. This hideaway offers the perfect setting for a romantic escape," Joseph wrote under the "host" description.
His vacation rental has impressed guests, who gave it an overall score of 9.8 out of 10.
Family Photos Went Dark
Joseph and Kendra put a permanent pause on sharing elements of their lives with fans in November 2021, with their final Instagram post celebrating daughter Addison's second birthday.
Unlike with their first three children, son Garrett and daughters Addison and Brooklyn, the couple didn't make a pregnancy or birth announcement with their fourth child. They secretly welcomed their fourth child, rumored to be named Justus, in June 2022.
In addition, the Duggar Family's webpage curiously never updated Joseph's bio from "father of three" to reflect their fourth child's arrival.
It remains unclear why the duo suddenly stopped constantly sharing their goings-on, but the timing of their final post was curious.
Just over one month after their daughter's birthday post, Joseph's brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography following his arrest in April of 2021. He is currently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence.
Joseph Duggar's Shocking Arrest
Joseph was arrested following accusations by a 14-year-old girl that he sexually touched her during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida.
He repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap, then moved to a couch where they sat side-by-side as he placed a blanket over them, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Department press release announcing Joseph's arrest.
The former TLC star allegedly "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," while continuing to rub his hands on her thighs," the department revealed.
It took five years for the former reality star to admit his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown PD detectives, who took Joe into custody.
He is expected to be extradited to Florida to face his charges.