Inside Joseph Duggar's Twisted Double Life: How '19 Kids and Counting' Sicko Used a Real Estate Hustle and Raising 4 Kids to Hide Depraved Behavior

"Joe," as he's known to family and friends, has been working in real estate since going private with his life in the early 2020s.

He founded his own business, Good Neighbor Realty, in his hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas, after becoming a licensed real estate agent.

Oddly, the company doesn't have a homepage or any social media accounts to showcase its properties and listings, which is commonplace among real estate businesses.

It's believed that Joseph and his wife, Kendra, still live on a property within the massive Duggar family compound in Tontitown with their four young children.