EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Fuming' Shamed Younger Brother Andrew 'Will Never be Removed From Line of Succession'
March 20 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles is said to be privately furious as efforts to remove his younger brother Andrew Windsor from the line of succession stall – with insiders warning the former Duke of York will "never" be formally stripped of his place due to constitutional barriers.
The 77-year-old monarch has faced mounting public pressure over Andrew, 66, who remains eighth in line to the throne despite ongoing controversy surrounding his past associations with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Parliamentary officials examining whether legislation could remove Andrew have concluded there is no clear legal precedent to support such a move, with existing laws dating back to 1701 guaranteeing succession rights to descendants of the Electress Sophia of Hanover by birthright.
The issue is further complicated by the Statute of Westminster 1931, which requires agreement from all 15 Commonwealth realms where Charles is head of state.
King Charles Is 'Increasingly Frustrated' Over Andrew Windsor Dilemma
A senior parliamentary insider said, "There has been a real sense of frustration at how difficult it is to even begin untangling Andrew Windsor from the line of succession. On paper, it might sound straightforward, but in reality, there is no existing mechanism to remove a single individual without triggering far wider constitutional consequences."
The source added: "Discussions have quickly moved beyond whether it can be done to whether it should be attempted at all, given the scale of coordination required. What's become clear is that any effort to remove him would likely involve not just Andrew himself but potentially raise questions about his wider family's status, which adds another layer of complexity."
Another insider said the situation has left Charles deeply exasperated behind the scenes.
"There is a feeling that the King would prefer a clean resolution, but the system simply doesn't allow for quick fixes," the source added. "Charles is said to be increasingly frustrated and, frankly, fuming that despite the reputational damage, there is no practical route to removing Andrew from the line without creating a much bigger constitutional issue."
Andrew Windsor Urged to Step Aside: The Decent Thing to Do'
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by Charles following scrutiny over his links to convicted s-- offender Epstein.
Despite that, his constitutional position remains unchanged.
A recent YouGov poll found 82 percent of Britons believe he should be removed from the line of succession, with only 6 percent supporting his continued inclusion.
Senior Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has suggested Andrew should step aside voluntarily, saying it would be "the decent thing," though he acknowledged the legal complexities involved.
Experts Warn of Complex Global Implications
Behind the political debate, experts say the reality is far more challenging than public sentiment might suggest.
A constitutional scholar said, "This is not a matter that can be resolved by a single vote in Westminster. Any alteration to the line of succession would require synchronized legislative changes across multiple independent nations, each with its own legal framework. It is an enormously delicate and time-intensive process that could create significant diplomatic and constitutional complications."
A government source echoed that view, saying: "There is clear public anger, but translating that into legal action is another matter entirely. You would need cooperation from countries across the Commonwealth, many of which may not see this as a priority issue. That's why, despite the noise, the likelihood of Andrew Windsor being formally removed remains extremely low."
"For all the discussion, his position is largely symbolic in practical terms," a palace insider added. "The number of events that would need to occur for Andrew to ever accede to the throne makes it a remote possibility, which is why there is a growing sense that these debates, however charged, may ultimately lead nowhere."