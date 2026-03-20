EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Fuming' Shamed Younger Brother Andrew 'Will Never be Removed From Line of Succession'

The 77-year-old monarch has faced mounting public pressure over Andrew, 66, who remains eighth in line to the throne despite ongoing controversy surrounding his past associations with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .

RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles is said to be privately furious as efforts to remove his younger brother Andrew Windsor from the line of succession stall – with insiders warning the former Duke of York will "never" be formally stripped of his place due to constitutional barriers.

The issue is further complicated by the Statute of Westminster 1931, which requires agreement from all 15 Commonwealth realms where Charles is head of state.

Parliamentary officials examining whether legislation could remove Andrew have concluded there is no clear legal precedent to support such a move , with existing laws dating back to 1701 guaranteeing succession rights to descendants of the Electress Sophia of Hanover by birthright.

A senior parliamentary insider said, "There has been a real sense of frustration at how difficult it is to even begin untangling Andrew Windsor from the line of succession. On paper, it might sound straightforward, but in reality, there is no existing mechanism to remove a single individual without triggering far wider constitutional consequences."

The source added: "Discussions have quickly moved beyond whether it can be done to whether it should be attempted at all, given the scale of coordination required. What's become clear is that any effort to remove him would likely involve not just Andrew himself but potentially raise questions about his wider family's status, which adds another layer of complexity."

Another insider said the situation has left Charles deeply exasperated behind the scenes.

"There is a feeling that the King would prefer a clean resolution, but the system simply doesn't allow for quick fixes," the source added. "Charles is said to be increasingly frustrated and, frankly, fuming that despite the reputational damage, there is no practical route to removing Andrew from the line without creating a much bigger constitutional issue."