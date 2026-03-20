EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg STD Fears Explode After Fiery 'View' Host Confesses She Trawls Bars for One-Night Stands

Goldberg, who has been divorced three times and shares daughter Alex Martin with first husband Alvin Martin, spoke about preferring independence over traditional partnerships.

Her comments came as part of a broader conversation about a woman in a long-term relationship who missed her single life, including nights out and casual encounters.

Speaking on The View, Goldberg said: "I bar hop, I go hang. I am single. I do hit-and-runs when I need it, but I am not married to anybody (and) I don't have responsibilities."

The remarks prompted a wave of reaction online and among viewers, with some praising her honesty while others expressed concern about the implications of such a lifestyle.

A source close to daytime television production said: "There's been a real split reaction – some people admire Whoopi's openness, but others are worried about the message it sends, particularly around health and safety when it comes to casual encounters."

Another industry insider added: "Fans are used to Whoopi being outspoken, but this felt unusually candid, and it's definitely sparked debate behind the scenes, especially about her being prone to STDs, as they are surprisingly prevalent among her age group."