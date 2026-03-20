EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg STD Fears Explode After Fiery 'View' Host Confesses She Trawls Bars for One-Night Stands
March 20 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Whoopi Goldberg has sparked alarm among fans after the 70-year-old The View host openly described her casual "hit-and-run" s-- life, with some now voicing fears over potential health risks linked to her candid admissions.
The Oscar-winning actress and television personality made the remarks during a recent episode of The View, where she discussed modern relationships and being single while reflecting on her own experiences.
'I Am Not Married to Anybody'
Goldberg, who has been divorced three times and shares daughter Alex Martin with first husband Alvin Martin, spoke about preferring independence over traditional partnerships.
Her comments came as part of a broader conversation about a woman in a long-term relationship who missed her single life, including nights out and casual encounters.
Speaking on The View, Goldberg said: "I bar hop, I go hang. I am single. I do hit-and-runs when I need it, but I am not married to anybody (and) I don't have responsibilities."
The remarks prompted a wave of reaction online and among viewers, with some praising her honesty while others expressed concern about the implications of such a lifestyle.
A source close to daytime television production said: "There's been a real split reaction – some people admire Whoopi's openness, but others are worried about the message it sends, particularly around health and safety when it comes to casual encounters."
Another industry insider added: "Fans are used to Whoopi being outspoken, but this felt unusually candid, and it's definitely sparked debate behind the scenes, especially about her being prone to STDs, as they are surprisingly prevalent among her age group."
Whoopi Goldberg's Perspective Has Evolved
Goldberg has long been vocal about her unconventional views on relationships, previously explaining she does not feel suited to long-term romantic commitments.
In an earlier interview, she reflected on how her perspective had evolved, particularly as she grew older and more comfortable with her independence.
She said, "In the last 25 years, I recognized that not everybody's cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands. I don't want to live with anybody. I lived with my daughter. That's all I can handle. I have lots of people that I love, but I don't need them living with me. I don't need to be sleeping with them."
Those comments have resurfaced in light of her latest remarks, reinforcing what some see as a consistent rejection of traditional relationship norms.
Goldberg was previously married to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and later to Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994, but has since remained single.
She has also spoken candidly about the challenges she associates with relationships, suggesting they require a level of emotional investment she prefers to direct elsewhere.
Discussing her personal life, she said: "I'm not good at relationships, because you have to think about other people, and I have enough to think about with my daughter and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work."
Another source said: "There's definitely a health conversation emerging alongside this – people are talking about responsibility and awareness, especially given Whoopi's influence and platform."
The source added that while Goldberg's remarks were made in a personal context, they have resonated more widely due to her visibility.
The Ghost star has also pushed back against societal expectations around companionship, arguing that being alone should not be stigmatized.
Challenging the Stigma of Being Single
She said: "I don't necessarily get lonely because there's enough people around who don't let me. But most people are not comfortable being alone because we've been taught that there's something wrong with you if you're not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing."
The Sister Act actress continued: "Sometimes you don't want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta. You don't want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don't give a f--- what you want."
STD rates among women aged 70 and older in the U.S. are rising, driven by increased longevity, sexual activity, and lack of screening. While often underdiagnosed, reports show infections such as syphilis and gonorrhea in adults aged 65-plus more than doubled between 2000 and 2022, with syphilis cases in this demographic increasing roughly tenfold in the last decade.