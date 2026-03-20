Andrew Windsor Investigation to 'Expand' as Police Looking Beyond Disgraced Royal's Public Office Misconduct and at Alleged Sex Trafficking

Police sources claimed Andrew, 66, is likely to be investigated for "potential corruption offenses on top of a scoping inquiry into alleged sex trafficking."

While Andrew has denied illegal activity in connection with his former relationship with Epstein, Virginia Giuffre – who died by suicide in April 2025 – claimed she was trafficked to Andrew when she was only 17 years old.

"The legal bar for Mipo (Misconduct in Public Office) is high," a police source told The Times regarding the ongoing case against Andrew. "There was always an issue over whether he was actually a public official at the time, whether he actually signed any papers. It’s not surprising that they are having to look at broader offences."