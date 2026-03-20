Andrew Windsor Investigation to 'Expand' as Police Looking Beyond Disgraced Royal's Public Office Misconduct and at Alleged Sex Trafficking
March 20 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19 on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office after allegedly sharing confidential information with late pal Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.
One month later, the investigation into the disgraced ex-prince is expected to "widen" into other possible charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Could Be Investigated for 'Corruption' and 'Trafficking'
Police sources claimed Andrew, 66, is likely to be investigated for "potential corruption offenses on top of a scoping inquiry into alleged sex trafficking."
While Andrew has denied illegal activity in connection with his former relationship with Epstein, Virginia Giuffre – who died by suicide in April 2025 – claimed she was trafficked to Andrew when she was only 17 years old.
"The legal bar for Mipo (Misconduct in Public Office) is high," a police source told The Times regarding the ongoing case against Andrew. "There was always an issue over whether he was actually a public official at the time, whether he actually signed any papers. It’s not surprising that they are having to look at broader offences."
The investigation into Andrew has become so big, it even has its own nickname.
"When an investigation reaches the point where it is formally labeled something like Operation Ironville, it usually means authorities believe the case has grown into something substantial," a source spilled to Radar.
"These kinds of codenames are not handed out lightly," added the source. "They are typically used when a probe involves numerous lines of inquiry, intelligence coming in from different directions, and multiple teams working together."
Details of Andrew's Arrest
As Radar previously reported, Andrew was taken into police custody on his 66th birthday and hauled off to jail to be booked. Neither King Charles III nor Prince William were warned ahead of time about the bombshell arrest.
Police searched both his current home at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, as well as his former residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, in connection with the case.
Later that day, Andrew was released from jail. However, on his way home, it was clear the day had taken a significant toll on him, as he was photographed looking shellshocked in the back of a vehicle.
King Charles III's Relationship With Andrew 'Beyond Repair'
Following the disgraced ex-prince's many scandals, a royal biographer suggested Charles and Andrew's relationship has finally come to a point where it may be "beyond repair."
"Andrew resented Charles," writer Andrew Lownie said. "He felt that he could do a better job. Charles resented Andrew. He felt that Andrew was allowed to do things he couldn't do."
Royal author Robert Jobson also pointed out that Charles, 77, likely feels betrayed by his brother after a conversation they had regarding Epstein and his seedy reputation.
"In around 2013 or 2014, Charles and Andrew had a massive conversation about Epstein, and Andrew gave him his complete and utter assurance that he had done nothing wrong," Jobson claimed. "He gave unequivocal reassurances."