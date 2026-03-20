ABC 'Ignored' Taylor Frankie Paul's Concerning Behavior While Filming 'The Bachelorette' — 'Several Men Knew She Had a Temper'

"This wasn’t something they discovered later. It was happening while they were filming," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

Still, ABC went ahead with the production featuring The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star despite numerous red flags, including how Season 4's premiere on March 12 showed her getting arrested for the alleged domestic violence incident seen in the harrowing new video.

"There were complaints during filming,” the insider dished. "People spoke up – but nothing changed."

Rather than cut their losses, producers decided not to intervene when Paul's behavior grew more volatile.

"They didn’t stop production. They pushed forward," spilled the spy.