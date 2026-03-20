ABC 'Ignored' Taylor Frankie Paul's Concerning Behavior While Filming 'The Bachelorette' — 'Several Men Knew She Had a Temper'
March 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
ABC allegedly knew all about Taylor Frankie Paul's troubling behavior as it unfolded during filming of the new season of The Bachelorette, and insiders say complaints were raised, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paul's season of the dating series was dramatically axed three days before its March 22 premiere after a highly disturbing video from 2023 was made public. It showed the TikTok star in a violent rage towards ex-partner Dakota Mortenson, where she physically attacked him, and went on to throw chairs across a room at him, nearly hitting their young daughter.
'There Were Complaints During Filming' About Taylor Frankie Paul
"This wasn’t something they discovered later. It was happening while they were filming," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
Still, ABC went ahead with the production featuring The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star despite numerous red flags, including how Season 4's premiere on March 12 showed her getting arrested for the alleged domestic violence incident seen in the harrowing new video.
"There were complaints during filming,” the insider dished. "People spoke up – but nothing changed."
Rather than cut their losses, producers decided not to intervene when Paul's behavior grew more volatile.
"They didn’t stop production. They pushed forward," spilled the spy.
Contestants 'Knew' Taylor Frankie Paul Had a 'Temper'
Frighteningly, even Paul's suitors on the show witnessed her short fuse.
"Several of the men knew she had a temper while they were there. They saw it firsthand," the insider claimed about her contestants.
However, producers tried to sell her mercurial ways in a positive light.
"They called her 'spicy' and 'fun.' But that wasn’t the reality," the source revealed.
Paul was put on notice over her behavior, enough so that when the cameras were rolling, producers got what they needed to complete the season.
"She pulled it together when she had to. At least while cameras were on," the insider spilled about the Hulu reality star.
'Everyone Knew There Was a Risk'
"Everyone knew there was a risk. They just kept going anyway," the source sneered about how the alarm bells kept going off.
ABC is suffering the monumental embarrassment of not only losing millions on a season that will never air, but also of questions flying right and left about how Paul made it through the vetting process, given that the fight video took place in 2023 and her arrest was featured on Hulu, another Disney-owned streamer.
"This didn't come out of nowhere after filming," noted the source insider about Paul's stormy antics. "It was happening during filming — and they ignored it."
Another Black Eye for 'The Bachelorette' Franchise
Paul's casting to lead season 22 of The Bachelorette was revealed in September, 2025.
The show had been put on ice for a year at the time, with Jenn Tran's season wrapping up in September 2024.
The series went on hiatus amid sagging ratings and questions about whether it had the legs to continue, with each year seeing its Cinderella get engaged on her finale, only to break up several months after her fairytale ending.
Paul's casting seemed like a synergistic move, as the mother of three young children is the lead star of Secret Lives.
ABC praised the influencer in the September 2025 casting announcement, noting that she was a non-traditional choice after not having appeared on The Bachelor franchises and highlighting her #MomTok notoriety.
The network touted Paul for "igniting 'MomTok' and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake's soft-swinging scene."