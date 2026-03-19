'The Bachelorette' Canceled: ABC Shuts Down New Season After Taylor Frankie Paul Is Accused of Domestic Abuse and Disturbing Video of Attack on Dakota Mortensen Leaks

However, new footage of her past behavior stopped her Bachelorette dreams in their tracks. In the disturbing video, Paul was heard screaming and repeatedly physically lashing out at Mortensen, 33. At one point, she threw a metal chair at him.

Mortensen could be heard telling her, "Your daughter is sitting right there," but she appeared to throw another chair at him anyway.

It's been reported the girl, 5, had a "goose egg on her head" after the incident, per TMZ.

Paul was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child at the time.

She pleaded guilty in abeyance to one count of aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.