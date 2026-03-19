Scandal-Hit Kevin Spacey Makes Out-of-Court Settlement to 3 Men Who Accused Oscar-Winning Star of Sexual Assault
March 19 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Kevin Spacey has swerved a new trial after making an out-of-court settlement to three men accusing him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Actor Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, along with two others who did not, claimed in the civil suit at London's High Court the American Beauty actor, 66, abused them between 2000 and 2015 after meeting them when he was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre.
Judge Christina Lambert had ruled at a hearing in November that the cases should be provisionally heard in October this year.
But on March 13, she ruled the proceedings should be frozen, "the parties having agreed to the terms of settlement as set out in the confidential schedule," according to a court order revealed on Wednesday, March 18.
Spacey was acquitted in 2023 of several criminal sexual charges alleged by four men following a trial in London.
Cannon, who was not involved in the 2023 case, also sued the Old Vic theatre, but settled that case out of court earlier this month.
How Have Allegations Impacted Kevin Spacey's Career?
The Oscar-winning actor’s career has tanked since his years of fighting sex abuse allegations by multiple men. Earlier this year, Spacey said the claims have hit him hard financially, leaving him without a home.
"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Spacey, whose Maryland condo was sold out from under him in a foreclosure auction in 2024.
"I've had very little coming in and everything going out," he confessed. "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs. I literally have no home."
'Everything Is in Storage'
Spacey has denied all allegations against him, but was fired from the Netflix hit House of Cards in late 2017 shortly after actor Anthony Rapp, 54. accused him of making an advance toward him as a teen in the 1980s.
Despite the movie star's legal victories, the once-renowned actor – who had a reported net worth of $70million – hasn't been easily landing meaty movie parts like he did during his heyday.
Now, Spacey admitted to living out of a suitcase. "Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he shared.
Spacey seems determined to make a comeback with four films currently in the can and the support of select Hollywood insiders.
He shared: "We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.
"So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call (my manager) Evan (Lowenstein) tomorrow, it will be over."