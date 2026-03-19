Scandal-Hit Kevin Spacey Makes Out-of-Court Settlement to 3 Men Who Accused Oscar-Winning Star of Sexual Assault

Actor Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, along with two others who did not, claimed in the civil suit at London's High Court the American Beauty actor, 66, abused them between 2000 and 2015 after meeting them when he was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre.

Kevin Spacey has swerved a new trial after making an out-of-court settlement to three men accusing him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A judge originally ruled cases against Spacey could be heard in October this year.

Judge Christina Lambert had ruled at a hearing in November that the cases should be provisionally heard in October this year.

But on March 13, she ruled the proceedings should be frozen, "the parties having agreed to the terms of settlement as set out in the confidential schedule," according to a court order revealed on Wednesday, March 18.

Spacey was acquitted in 2023 of several criminal sexual charges alleged by four men following a trial in London.

Cannon, who was not involved in the 2023 case, also sued the Old Vic theatre, but settled that case out of court earlier this month.