Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is Homeless: Disgraced Actor Cries Over Financial Situation and Complains About Lack of Cash Following Sex Assault Allegations

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey is down on his luck and hoping for a comeback after years of battling sexual misconduct allegations.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

Kevin Spacey's life was never able to rebound from being "cancelled" following sexual misconduct allegations. Years later, despite multiple acquittals, he's "homeless" and has to live out of hotels, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed how his high-flying life has been reduced to performing classic songs in small venues for fans willing to cough up hefty sums to meet the fallen star.

'Very Little' Money 'Coming in'

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Limousines and black-tie awards shows are a thing of the past for Spacey now.

Spacey, 66, lost his house, telling The Telegraph, "because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out."

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," the House of Cards alum sighed about trying to remain positive.

"I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I’m attempting to explain," Spacey stressed.

Years of Accusations and Legal Battles

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Spacey addressed reporters following his acquittal on sexual assault charges in 2023.

Not only is Spacey house-poor, but his finances are equally dire, as he described them as "not great."

The American Beauty star spilled that while he did fear bankruptcy, "It was discussed, but it never got to that point."

Spacey's downfall started in 2017 during the #MeToo movement, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed the star made an unwanted sexual advance at him in 1986, when he was only 14 years old.

After Rapp's claim, numerous other men came forward with similar allegations. Spacey was fired from House of Cards and blackballed from Hollywood in the years that followed.

Criminal cases against Spacey were dropped in 2018 and 2019, while Rapp's 2020 civil suit ended two years later with a jury finding in the Beyond the Sea star's favor. In a different case, a London jury acquitted Spacey of all sexual assault charges in July 2023 after four men accused him of offenses that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.

Hoping for a Hollywood Lifeline

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Spacey hopes a big-name director will take a chance and help resurrect his acting career.

After spending years fighting off legal battles and sexual misconduct allegations, Spacey's career was left in shambles.

He now compared his current situation to the Hollywood stars and writers who were blacklisted in the 1950s for allegedly having communist sympathies, telling the publication it was a time "when a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of."

Spacey believes that all it will take is a big-name director to believe in him and cast him in a project to kick-start his career.

“So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [Lowenstein, Spacey’s manager] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone," Spacey shared about his dream.

He optimistically added: "And I believe it’s going to happen."

Comeback 'Will Happen in Its Right Time'

Photo of Kevin Spacey

Spacey said he's had interest from 'powerful people' but someone with a lot of 'authority' needs to let him back into Hollywood's good graces.

While Spacey awaits the call that might never come, he's taken his talent overseas for a one-man show called Songs & Stories. It's a far cry from the Hollywood red carpets and adoration that he once had before his scandals.

The "unforgettable night of music, memories, and showmanship with one of the most iconic performers of our time" took place at a 1,300-seat theater at the Parklance Casino and Spa in Cyrus on November 15. Other dates in Europe may follow.

In it, the former movie legend crooned such classic hits as That's Life and The Very Thought of You for fans willing to pay nearly $1,400 per ticket for the intimate show. Afterward, he spent an hour mingling with audience members who had purchased a VIP meet-and-greet package.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. And that will happen in its right time," Spacey dished about getting back into movies and TV. "

He added: "But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."

