Kevin Spacey is Homeless: Disgraced Actor Cries Over Financial Situation and Complains About Lack of Cash Following Sex Assault Allegations

Not only is Spacey house-poor, but his finances are equally dire, as he described them as "not great."

The American Beauty star spilled that while he did fear bankruptcy, "It was discussed, but it never got to that point."

Spacey's downfall started in 2017 during the #MeToo movement, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed the star made an unwanted sexual advance at him in 1986, when he was only 14 years old.

After Rapp's claim, numerous other men came forward with similar allegations. Spacey was fired from House of Cards and blackballed from Hollywood in the years that followed.

Criminal cases against Spacey were dropped in 2018 and 2019, while Rapp's 2020 civil suit ended two years later with a jury finding in the Beyond the Sea star's favor. In a different case, a London jury acquitted Spacey of all sexual assault charges in July 2023 after four men accused him of offenses that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013.