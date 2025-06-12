EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Kevin Spacey's 'Facelift' As He Battles for Comeback After Sex Assault Allegations Got Him Blacklisted
Disgraced star Kevin Spacey, who’s been hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations spanning two decades, is hoping some nips and tucks will help him in his desperate bid to climb back to the top of the Hollywood heap, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said when the 65-year-old Oscar winner, who was turfed from Tinseltown in 2017 after a wave of abuse accusations, appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in May, it was his puffed-up face that stole the show as he's had had a facelift as part of his battle to claw back his acting career.
"Kevin looks like he's had some serious work done – everyone was whispering about it," our source said. "People are convinced he's trying to turn back the clock to relaunch himself as a leading man."
Desperate Fight
The House of Cards actor has denied all the misconduct accusations and was found not liable in two separate trials.
But Spacey is still struggling to get even small parts in low-budget flicks.
"So now he's willing to do whatever it takes to launch this comeback, and apparently that even includes rebuilding his face," said an insider.
Film Fight
"The extra hanging skin of the upper eye is gone, the hollow lower eyelid appearance is corrected and the gaunt downward turning of the cheeks is corrected," said top Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik of bodysculptor.com, who has not treated Spacey.
He added: "I believe this was achieved by an upper and lower lid blepharoplasty, along with fillers to the cheeks, or even a mid-face lift. His complexion is almost alien-like and suggests he underwent some type of facial resurfacing with either chemicals or lasers."