EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Fall From Grace – Disgraced Star Claims He Has 'No Home' Seven Years After Sex-Assault Allegations Destroyed His Career

Scandal-scarred Kevin Spacey doesn't even have a House of Cards to live in, as the actor claimed years of fighting s-- assault allegations from multiple men in court have left him without a home as he scrambles for cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Spacey, 66, whose Maryland condo was sold out from under him in a foreclosure auction in 2024.

"I've had very little coming in and everything going out," he confessed. "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs. I literally have no home."