Kevin Spacey
Exclusive

Kevin Spacey's Fall From Grace – Disgraced Star Claims He Has 'No Home' Seven Years After Sex-Assault Allegations Destroyed His Career

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey desperately wants a big-time director to call him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Scandal-scarred Kevin Spacey doesn't even have a House of Cards to live in, as the actor claimed years of fighting s-- assault allegations from multiple men in court have left him without a home as he scrambles for cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Spacey, 66, whose Maryland condo was sold out from under him in a foreclosure auction in 2024.

"I've had very little coming in and everything going out," he confessed. "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs. I literally have no home."

Photo of Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Anthony Rapp's civil suit and U.K. allegations preceded Spacey's firing from 'House of Cards.'

In 2023, the Tinseltown outcast was cleared of criminal sexual assault charges related to allegations from four men in the U.K. – a year after he'd successfully defended himself against a civil sexual misconduct suit from actor Anthony Rapp, 54.

Spacey has denied all allegations against him – but was fired from the Netflix hit House of Cards in late 2017 shortly after Rapp accused him of making an advance toward him as a teen in the 1980s.

Despite the two-time Oscar winner's legal victories, the once-renowned American Beauty actor – who had a reported net worth of $70million – hasn't been easily landing meaty movie parts like he did during his heyday.

'We Are in Tough With Extremely Powerful People'

Photo of Kevin Spacey
Source: MEGA

Spacey claims there are people 'who want to put me back to work.'

Now, Spacey admitted to living out of a suitcase. "Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he shared.

Spacey seems determined to make a comeback with four films currently in the can and the support of select Hollywood insiders.

He shared: "We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.

Waiting For the Call

Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino were cited by Kevin Spacey as potential figures who could revive his career.
Source: MEGA

Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have been cited by Spacey as potential figures who could revive his career.

"So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [my manager] Evan [Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over."

In the meantime, Spacey is attempting to reinvent himself as a song and dance man – decades after starring as crooner Bobby Darin in 2004's Beyond the Sea and performing John Lennon's Mind Games in 2001 for a televised tribute concert for the slain Beatle.

Unfortunately, Spacey's recent concert at the Parklane resort in Cyprus wasn't well-received by everyone.

"He was not good," said one source. "These are tough times for a guy who once lorded over Hollywood."

