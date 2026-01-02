EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey's Fall From Grace – Disgraced Star Claims He Has 'No Home' Seven Years After Sex-Assault Allegations Destroyed His Career
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred Kevin Spacey doesn't even have a House of Cards to live in, as the actor claimed years of fighting s-- assault allegations from multiple men in court have left him without a home as he scrambles for cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," said Spacey, 66, whose Maryland condo was sold out from under him in a foreclosure auction in 2024.
"I've had very little coming in and everything going out," he confessed. "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs. I literally have no home."
In 2023, the Tinseltown outcast was cleared of criminal sexual assault charges related to allegations from four men in the U.K. – a year after he'd successfully defended himself against a civil sexual misconduct suit from actor Anthony Rapp, 54.
Spacey has denied all allegations against him – but was fired from the Netflix hit House of Cards in late 2017 shortly after Rapp accused him of making an advance toward him as a teen in the 1980s.
Despite the two-time Oscar winner's legal victories, the once-renowned American Beauty actor – who had a reported net worth of $70million – hasn't been easily landing meaty movie parts like he did during his heyday.
'We Are in Tough With Extremely Powerful People'
Now, Spacey admitted to living out of a suitcase. "Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he shared.
Spacey seems determined to make a comeback with four films currently in the can and the support of select Hollywood insiders.
He shared: "We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.
Waiting For the Call
"So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [my manager] Evan [Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over."
In the meantime, Spacey is attempting to reinvent himself as a song and dance man – decades after starring as crooner Bobby Darin in 2004's Beyond the Sea and performing John Lennon's Mind Games in 2001 for a televised tribute concert for the slain Beatle.
Unfortunately, Spacey's recent concert at the Parklane resort in Cyprus wasn't well-received by everyone.
"He was not good," said one source. "These are tough times for a guy who once lorded over Hollywood."